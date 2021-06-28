Menu
Jamie Lynn Spears Voices Support for Britney Spears in Conservatorship Battle

Britney's younger sister says she just wants her to be "happy"

Britney Spears with Jamie Lynn Spears
Britney Spears with Jamie Lynn Spears, photo via Image Group LA/Getty
June 28, 2021 | 2:45pm ET

    Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out in support of her sister Britney Spears days after the pop star went public with her desire to end the restrictive conservatorship that has controlled her life for the last 13 years.

    In a video uploaded to Instagram on Monday, the 30-year-old Jamie Lynn Spears explained that she did not want to publicly comment on her sister’s ordeal “until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly.”

    “Now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say,” Jamie Lynn continued.

    “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before,” Jamie Lynn added. “I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

    Jamie Lynn said she has long counseled her sister on her conservatorship case, but chose to do so in private. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform,” she added, “But I can assure I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.” In particular, Jamie Lynn said she advised her sister to get new legal council.

    “If ending the conservatorship is flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that, 100%,” said Jamie Lynn to conclude her remarks. “Because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying.”

    Last week, Britney appeared virtually in a California court and asked that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed as her conservator. Britney spoke about being barred from marriage and forced to continue using an IUD despite her desire to have more children. She also said she’d been put on lithium against her wishes, and emphasized that, “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.”

    Despite expressing support for Britney, Jamie Lynn’s comments have already been met with skepticism by members of the #FreeBritney movement, who point out Jamie Lynn’s own role in the conservatorship. Last year it was revealed that Jamie Lynn was added as a trustee of her sister’s estate in 2018, and had made efforts to move assets from Britney’s trust into a brokerage account that she herself controlled.

