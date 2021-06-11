Japanese Breakfast Sings “Be Sweet” in Simlish for The Sims 4 Cottage Living: Stream

Michelle Zauner, aka Japanese Breakfast, has blessed fans with a new version of “Be Sweet” sung entirely in Simlish. The track was recorded for the new Sims 4 expansion pack titled Cottage Living, out July 22.

The buoyant and summery “Be Sweet” is a perfect pairing for the gibberish language, even when the chorus is translated to “Ba shug da vlee nooboo/ Ya wana baleesh da voo ya wana baleesh” from the original “Be sweet to me, baby/ I wanna believe in you, I wanna believe.”

“Be Sweet” appears on Japanese Breakfast’s recently released album, Jubilee, which arrived last Friday. As The Verge points out, The Sims 4 Cottage Living isn’t Zauner’s first foray into video games. She also composed the soundtrack for Sable, an upcoming Xbox and PC open-world game.

Related Video

In a recent interview with Consequence, Zauner spoke about playing video games with her husband. “I’ve been really into this video game that we’ve been playing together called Dawn of Man, which is basically like SimCity for cavemen,” she said. “And so what I’ve been doing in my downtime is making my caveman people build huts and bows and arrows and stuff.”

Video games are just a small part of the rapidly expanding Michelle Zauner universe. Her April memoir, Crying in H Mart, debuted on The New York Times Best Seller list and is now being adapted as a movie.

Check out Japanese Breakfast’s Simlish version of “Be Sweet” via The Sims 4 Cottage Living trailer below, followed by the original version.