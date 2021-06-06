Japanese Breakfast Brings Jubilee to CBS This Morning: Watch

Japanese Breakfast served up a delightful performance on CBS This Morning: Saturday in support of her newly released album, Jubilee.

The musician aka Michelle Zauner played three album tracks: “Be Sweet”, “Kokomo, IN”, and “Tactics”. She also sat down with CBS This Morning correspondent Anthony Mason to discuss her mother’s influence on her music. Watch it all below.

Jubilee was released on Friday through Dead Oceans. She also spoke to our own Annie Black about the album, writing, cooking, Fleetwood Mac’s Tusk, and everything in between. Read their conversation here.

Related Video

Earlier this year, Zauner announced her debut memoir Crying in H Mart, as well as her plans for an extensive Japanese Breakfast tour in the fall. Tickets are currently on sale for those concerts, including through Ticketmaster and some discounted options here.