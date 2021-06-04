Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Japanese Breakfast Releases Joyful New Album Jubilee: Stream

Michelle Zauner's returns with her third full-length

Japanese Breakfast, photo by Pete Ash Lee
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 4, 2021 | 12:00am ET

Japanese Breakfast has released her vibrant new album JubileeStream it below through Apple Music or Spotify.

This is Michelle Zauner’s third studio LP under the moniker and follows 2016’s Psychopomp and 2017’s Soft Sounds from Another Planet. While those two records addressed the grief and sadness that Zauner felt following her mother’s death from cancer, Jubilee instead sees her celebrating the passage of time and other slivers of happiness she’s found since then.

Musically, that translates into a number of subtly funky numbers on Jubilee like the lead single “Be Sweet” and the delightfully bold track “Savage Good Boy”. Even the other album cut she dropped earlier this year — “Posing in Bondage”, which starts off with waning, somber-sounding synth and is set to an ominous music video — builds to a strangely hopeful hook by its end.

Related Video

Pre-orders for physical copies of Jubilee are currently ongoing, including a wide variety of colored vinyl pressings. Check out the cover artwork and tracklist for it after the jump.

Friends Guest Stars
 Editor's Pick
15 Celebs You Probably Forgot Were on Friends

Earlier this year, Michelle Zauner announced her debut memoir Crying in H Mart and her plans for an extensive Japanese Breakfast tour in the fall. Tickets are currently on sale for those concerts, including through Ticketmaster and some discounted options here.

Jubilee Artwork:

Jubilee by Japanese Breakfast album artwork cover art

Jubilee Tracklist:
01. Paprika
02. Be Sweet
03. Kokomo, IN
04. Slide Tackle
05. Posing in Bondage
06. Sit
07. Savage Good Boy
08. In Hell
09. Tactics
10. Posing for Cars

Latest Stories

brockhampton roadrunner new light new machine deluxe edition

BROCKHAMPTON Unveil Deluxe Edition of Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine: Stream

June 4, 2021

Gully soundtrack stream movie OST film songs music 21 Savage (photo by Philip Cosores), Dua Lipa (photo by Ben Kaye), and ScHoolboy Q (photo by Philip Cosores)

Dua Lipa, 21 Savage, ScHoolboy Q Contribute New Songs to Gully Soundtrack: Stream

June 4, 2021

liz phair soberish new album stream

Liz Phair Releases Soberish, Her First New Album in 11 Years: Stream

June 4, 2021

lil baby lil durk the voice of the heroes new collaborative album stream

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Team Up for New Collaborative Album The Voice of the Heroes: Stream

June 4, 2021

 

The Avalanches MF DOOM new song Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life remix stream Since I Left You MF DOOM and The Avalanches (photo by Charles Dennington)

The Avalanches Share MF DOOM Remix of "Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life": Stream

June 3, 2021

mykki blanco summer fling kari faux new song single listen stream

Mykki Blanco Drops New Song "Summer Fling" Featuring Kari Faux: Stream

June 3, 2021

together pangea new album dye new song nothing to hide stream

Together Pangea Announce New Album DYE, Share "Nothing to Hide": Stream

June 3, 2021

pa salieu slowthai glidin new song single music video watch listen stream

Pa Salieu Is "Glidin'" on New Song Featuring slowthai: Stream

June 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Japanese Breakfast Releases Joyful New Album Jubilee: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale