Japanese Breakfast on Her New Album, Memoir, and the “Rare Commodity” of Joy

Japanese Breakfast catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her New York Times bestselling book, Crying in H Mart, and her new album, Jubilee.

The artist aka Michelle Zauner discusses the memoir recounting her relationship with and losing her mother, and how it led her to wanting to make an album about joy. Zauner tells us about wanting to be musically ambitious and the bright sounds that touch on the ’80s, as well as being inspired by Bjork’s music videos.

