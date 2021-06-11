Menu
Japanese Breakfast on Her New Album, Memoir, and the “Rare Commodity” of Joy

Michelle Zauner talks the music of Jubilee and the stories in her book, Crying in H Mart

Kyle Meredith With… Japanese Breakfast, photo by Peter Ash Lee*
Consequence Staff
June 11, 2021 | 1:10pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

    Japanese Breakfast catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her New York Times bestselling book, Crying in H Mart, and her new album, Jubilee.

    The artist aka Michelle Zauner discusses the memoir recounting her relationship with and losing her mother, and how it led her to wanting to make an album about joy. Zauner tells us about wanting to be musically ambitious and the bright sounds that touch on the ’80s, as well as being inspired by Bjork’s music videos.

    Take a listen to the interview above or watch video of the whole chat below.

    Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2, and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

    Japanese Breakfast on Leaving Her “Comfort Zone” With Third Album Jubilee: “I Was Able to Start a New Chapter”

    You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

