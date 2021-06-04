Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jasiah Recruits Rico Nasty and Denzel Curry for New Song “Art of War”: Stream

Known for his screamo-influenced, aggressive style of hip-hop, Jasiah teams up with stylistically like-minded artists.

jasiah rico nasty denzel curry art of war new song stream
Jasiah (photo via artist), Rico Nasty (photo by Debi Del Grande), and Denzel Curry (photo by Heather Kaplan)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 4, 2021 | 9:08am ET

Ohio upstart Jasiah is known for his screamo-influenced, aggressive style of hip-hop, and he has linked up with stylistically like-minded rappers Rico Nasty and Denzel Curry for his new song, “Art of War”. Check out the track below.

Over sparse, abrasive production, the rappers unleash a flurry of bars flexing on their haters. “Angel of Death, better known as the messenger,” Curry boasts. “I kill your favorite rapper and his manager/ I grab the mic and I’ll damage ya/ Super Saiyan stamina, my clip is long like et cetera.”

Meanwhile, Rico lets the competition know she’s not to be trifled with. “Sit down low, ho, you ain’t steppin’,” she spits. “I’ma do that shit, if you know, it’s reckless/ Bitch wanna fight me? She don’t like me?/ Put that lil’ bitch on a mothafuckin’ white tee.”

Related Video

Jasiah ties it together with the chorus, rapping “This a art of war, all fair in the hailstorm/ Get your bag, boy, this that shit that keep your head strong/ This a bad noise, this that shit that keep your head strong.”

The track isn’t Jasiah and Rico’s first time working together. He produced “Check Me Out”, off of her excellent debut album, Nightmare Vacation, released in December 2020.

“Art of War” is expected to appear on the follow-up to Jasiah’s April EP War.

Latest Stories

lisey's story origins openeing theme score clark composer photo by Eva Vermandel

Lisey's Story Composer Clark Shares Origins of the Show's "Main Title Theme": Stream

June 4, 2021

Stöner New Song Rad Stays Rad

Stöner (Ex-Kyuss, QOTSA) Share New Song "Rad Stays Rad": Stream

June 4, 2021

Lennon Gallagher

Automotion, Led by Lennon Gallagher, Release Debut EP In Motion: Stream

June 4, 2021

Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots Collaborative EP

Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots Announce New EP, Unleash "Radium Girls" Featuring Pussy Riot and More: Stream

June 4, 2021

 

john mayer last train home maren morris new song stream sob rock tracklist

John Mayer Shares New Song "Last Train Home" Featuring Maren Morris: Stream

June 4, 2021

brockhampton roadrunner new light new machine deluxe edition

BROCKHAMPTON Unveil Deluxe Edition of Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine: Stream

June 4, 2021

Gully soundtrack stream movie OST film songs music 21 Savage (photo by Philip Cosores), Dua Lipa (photo by Ben Kaye), and ScHoolboy Q (photo by Philip Cosores)

Dua Lipa, 21 Savage, ScHoolboy Q Contribute New Songs to Gully Soundtrack: Stream

June 4, 2021

liz phair soberish new album stream

Liz Phair Releases Soberish, Her First New Album in 11 Years: Stream

June 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jasiah Recruits Rico Nasty and Denzel Curry for New Song "Art of War": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale