Jason Isbell’s Cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True” Is a Thrilling Barn Stomper

Another cover taken from Metallica's upcoming collection The Metallica Blacklist

Jason Isbell Metallica cover
Jason Isbell, photo by Ben Kaye
June 29, 2021 | 10:24am ET

    Not to be outdone by St. Vincent, Jason Isbell has also turned in a cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True” today. Unlike St. Vincent’s guitar ripper of a cover, Isbell and the 400 Unit reimagined “The Black Album” classic as a thrilling country rock barn stomper. Take a listen below.

    Both St. Vincent’s and Isbell’s covers of “Sad But True” appear on Metallica’s upcoming collection, The Metallica Blacklist, a companion album celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Black Album

    Set for release digitally on September 10th and physically on October 1st, The Metallica Blacklist also boasts contributions from Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, Weezer, Mac DeMarco, Cage the Elephant, Kamasi Washington, Portugal. the Man, IDLES, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Moses Sumney.

    Previously we heard Miley Cyrus’ all-star rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” featuring Sir Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Metallica’s own Robert Trujillo.

    Along with The Metallica Blacklist, Metallica are reissuing “The Black Album” in multiple configurations, including as a limited edition deluxe box set.

