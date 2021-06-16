Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jeff Rosenstock Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

In support of his excellent 2020 album NO DREAM

jeff rosenstock announces north american no dream tour dates 2021
Jeff Rosenstock, photo by Christine Mackie
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 16, 2021 | 3:47pm ET

    Jeff Rosentock has put out a ton of music since the pandemic began, and now, he’ll finally get to play some of it on tour. The punk icon is headed on the “No Dream Tour” in late 2021 to promote his fantastic surprise album from last year, NO DREAM.

    The 23-date run will see Rosenstock hit major cities in the US and Canada starting in mid-November, with Oceanator and Slaughter Beach, Dog supporting. In addition, Rosenstock and company will also perform two “Ska Dream Nights,” where he’ll rip through tracks off SKA DREAM, his ska reimagination of NO DREAM. Those will take place in Boston and Brooklyn.

    Tickets for the “No Dream Tour” go on sale this Friday, June 18th, at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can grab yours through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Related Video

    Aside from NO DREAM and SKA DREAM, Rosenstock has shared a handful of one-off tracks and EPs over the past year or so. Last June, he contributed to a covers compilation tribute to the late Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger. He also dropped an EP of demos for free on Bandcamp last September. Rosenstock rang in spring 2021 with a new EP from Bruce Lee Band, his project with Mike Park, called Divisions in the Heartland. He just played Doomin’ Sun Fest, a livestream event organized by Melina Duterte and Ellen Kempner of the band Bachelor.

    Jeff Rosenstock 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/14 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
    11/16 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
    11/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    11/18 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
    11/19 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
    11/20 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
    11/21 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
    11/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    11/24 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (Ska Dream Night)
    11/26 — Brooklyn, NY @Warsaw (Ska Dream Night)
    11/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
    11/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    12/01 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    12/02 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    12/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend
    12/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Hell, the Masquerade
    12/05 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
    12/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
    12/09 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
    12/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    12/11 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    12/12 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
    12/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    12/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
    12/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

    jeff rosenstock no dream tour dates

Latest Stories

Knocked Loose Gatecreeper Tour 2021

Knocked Loose Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Gatecreeper

June 16, 2021

portugal the man 2021 tour dates tickets stops schedule buy ulu live ep

Portugal. The Man Unveil 2021 Tour Dates and Share Live EP: Stream

June 16, 2021

meet me @ the altar model citizen new ep feel a thing new song stream

Meet Me @ the Altar Announce New EP Model Citizen, Share "Feel a Thing": Stream

June 16, 2021

GWAR 2021 US Tour

GWAR Announce Scumdogs 30th Anniversary 2021 US Tour with Napalm Death, Eyehategod, and Madball

June 16, 2021

 

Yves Tumor shares new song "Jackie," announces 2021 and 2022 tour

Yves Tumor Shares New Song "Jackie", Announces 2021 US Tour

June 15, 2021

chubby and the gang the mutts nuts new album coming up tough new song stream

Chubby and the Gang Announce New Album The Mutt's Nuts, Share "Coming Up Tough": Stream

June 15, 2021

Indigo De Souza announces new album Any Shape You Take, shares new song "kill me," announces 2021 tour dates

Indigo De Souza Announces New Album, Shares "Kill Me": Stream

June 15, 2021

Angels & Airwaves Lifeforms new album Restless Souls stream song world tour dates 2021 2022 live tickets Angels and Airwaves, photo by Jonathan Weiner

Angels & Airwaves Announce First Album in Seven Years, Plus 2021 Tour Dates

June 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jeff Rosenstock Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale