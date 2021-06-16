Jeff Rosentock has put out a ton of music since the pandemic began, and now, he’ll finally get to play some of it on tour. The punk icon is headed on the “No Dream Tour” in late 2021 to promote his fantastic surprise album from last year, NO DREAM.
The 23-date run will see Rosenstock hit major cities in the US and Canada starting in mid-November, with Oceanator and Slaughter Beach, Dog supporting. In addition, Rosenstock and company will also perform two “Ska Dream Nights,” where he’ll rip through tracks off SKA DREAM, his ska reimagination of NO DREAM. Those will take place in Boston and Brooklyn.
Tickets for the “No Dream Tour” go on sale this Friday, June 18th, at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can grab yours through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.
Aside from NO DREAM and SKA DREAM, Rosenstock has shared a handful of one-off tracks and EPs over the past year or so. Last June, he contributed to a covers compilation tribute to the late Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger. He also dropped an EP of demos for free on Bandcamp last September. Rosenstock rang in spring 2021 with a new EP from Bruce Lee Band, his project with Mike Park, called Divisions in the Heartland. He just played Doomin’ Sun Fest, a livestream event organized by Melina Duterte and Ellen Kempner of the band Bachelor.
Jeff Rosenstock 2021 Tour Dates:
11/14 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/16 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
11/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
11/18 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
11/19 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
11/20 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
11/21 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
11/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/24 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (Ska Dream Night)
11/26 — Brooklyn, NY @Warsaw (Ska Dream Night)
11/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/01 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
12/02 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
12/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend
12/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Hell, the Masquerade
12/05 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
12/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
12/09 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
12/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
12/11 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
12/12 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
12/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
12/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
12/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall