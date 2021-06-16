Jeff Rosentock has put out a ton of music since the pandemic began, and now, he’ll finally get to play some of it on tour. The punk icon is headed on the “No Dream Tour” in late 2021 to promote his fantastic surprise album from last year, NO DREAM.

The 23-date run will see Rosenstock hit major cities in the US and Canada starting in mid-November, with Oceanator and Slaughter Beach, Dog supporting. In addition, Rosenstock and company will also perform two “Ska Dream Nights,” where he’ll rip through tracks off SKA DREAM, his ska reimagination of NO DREAM. Those will take place in Boston and Brooklyn.

Tickets for the “No Dream Tour” go on sale this Friday, June 18th, at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can grab yours through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Related Video

Aside from NO DREAM and SKA DREAM, Rosenstock has shared a handful of one-off tracks and EPs over the past year or so. Last June, he contributed to a covers compilation tribute to the late Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger. He also dropped an EP of demos for free on Bandcamp last September. Rosenstock rang in spring 2021 with a new EP from Bruce Lee Band, his project with Mike Park, called Divisions in the Heartland. He just played Doomin’ Sun Fest, a livestream event organized by Melina Duterte and Ellen Kempner of the band Bachelor.

Jeff Rosenstock 2021 Tour Dates:

11/14 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/16 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

11/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

11/18 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

11/19 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

11/20 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/21 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

11/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/24 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (Ska Dream Night)

11/26 — Brooklyn, NY @Warsaw (Ska Dream Night)

11/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/01 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

12/02 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

12/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

12/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Hell, the Masquerade

12/05 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

12/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

12/09 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

12/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

12/11 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

12/12 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

12/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

12/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

12/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall