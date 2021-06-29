Menu
Jeff Rosenstock Nominated for Emmy for Craig of the Creek

Rosenstock's contributions earned him a nod in the category for Outstanding Children's Animated Series

Jeff Rosenstock, photo by Caroline Daniel
June 29, 2021 | 11:58am ET

    Back in 2017, Cartoon Network decided to bring Jeff Rosenstock onboard to score their new animated TV series Craig of the Creek. Little did they know, several years later the ska-punk icon would earn a coveted Emmy Awards nomination for his work.

    Yesterday it was announced that Craig of the Creek has been nominated for Outstanding Children’s Animated Series alongside Amphibia, Hilda, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, and Tales of Arcadia: Wizards at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. Because Cartoon Network submitted the show’s musical episode “In the Key of the Creek” in particular, that means Rosenstock and the rest of the series’ crew are all being honored for their work to bring the episode to life.

    “CRAIG OF THE CREEK NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY! THE EPISODE THAT WAS SUBMITTED WAS THE MUSICAL EPISODE!! DON’T @ ME I’M DEAD,” tweeted Rosenstock on Monday afternoon. “Big congratulations to the Creek crew, the best crew in the history of television, where’s the award for that huh?!?!?!”

    Rosenstock is in good company when it comes to musicians who’ve been honored at the Emmys. Last year alone saw Trent Reznor, Beastie Boys, and Kamasi Washington all nominated for awards. Before that, Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen both scooped up Emmy nominations. Rosenstock has been churning out excellent albums for over 15 years now and it goes without saying that he not only deserves this nod, but is long overdue to become a household name in a similar way as these other artists, too.

    The Bruce Lee Band musician is hitting the road later this year in support of his excellent new album NO DREAM and its ska reworking SKA DREAM. Check out the complete list of tour dates and grab discounted tickets to see the Emmy-nominated Rosenstock live here. Also check out the recent installment of Peer 2 Peer featuring Rosenstock and Bruce Lee Band’s Mike Park.

