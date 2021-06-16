Menu
Jeff Tweedy Unveils “Cold Water” featuring Duke Silver for Mouse Rat’s Awesome Album

The upcoming studio set will also include favorites from Parks and Recreation like Mouse Rat's "5,000 Candles in the Wind"

Parks and Recreation (NBC)
June 16, 2021 | 3:54pm ET

    Attention Parks and Recreation fans! Scott Tanner, lead singer of Land Ho! (portrayed by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco) has dropped his new single “Cold Water” with a guest appearance by none other than Duke Silver.

    The last time Parks and Rec viewers saw Land Ho! was admittedly a while back, when Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) and Mouse Rat frontman Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) convinced the band to reunite for Pawnee and Eagleton’s Unity Concert in the Season 6 finale “Moving Up”.  This gentle track from the OG indie rocker of Pawnee, Indiana is set to appear on Mouse Rat’s upcoming LP The Awesome Album. It will be released August 27th via Dualtone in partnership with Entertainment 720.

    “The clocks can’t tell, the hands won’t move,” Tweedy intones on the chorus. “No hustle, no bustle, no shiftin’ the shoe/ It’s hard to stay awake in the middle of the day/ What difference does it make if I fade away?/ Cold water fallin’, cold water fallin’/ Cold water fallin’, cold.” Afterwards, he cedes the floor to Duke Silver — a.k.a. Ron Swanson, a.k.a. Nick Offerman — for one of his legendary saxophone solos.

    Stream the visualizer for Scott Tanner’s “Cold Water” — complete with sunglass-wearing steaks and a giant waffle moon, because, you know, it’s Pawnee — after the jump.

    Meanwhile, when he’s not fronting Land Ho!, Tweedy’s stayed busy with his other band, announcing the return of Wilco’s Sky Bly Sky destination festival and prepping their upcoming co-headlining “It’s Time” tour with Sleater-Kinney. Wilco is set to take the stage at Milwaukee’s Summerfest this coming September.

Jeff Tweedy Unveils "Cold Water" featuring Duke Silver for Mouse Rat's Awesome Album

