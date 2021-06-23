Jerry Seinfeld Set to Direct, Star in Netflix Pop-Tarts Movie Unfrosted

Have you heard the one by Jerry Seinfeld about the invention of the Pop-Tart? If not, you’re in luck because the comedian has inked a deal with Netflix to turn his stand-up joke about the iconic breakfast pastry into a full-blown movie. The Seinfeld co-creator will star in Unfrosted, the streamer’s upcoming film about the creation of Pop-Tarts. He’s also slated to both direct and write the deliciously bonkers project.

In a statement to Deadline, Seinfeld revealed that the impetus of the movie came to him in the midst of quarantining. “Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” he said. “So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

That Netflix special is just one of many of Seinfeld’s headlining projects on the streamer, including Jerry Seinfeld: I’m Telling You For the Last Time, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Before Seinfeld, and all six seasons of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — the latter of which he confirmed was finished in May 2020.

Meanwhile, the Pop-Tarts bit, which the comedian dissected for The New York Times, starts like this: “How did they know that there would be a need for a frosted fruit-filled heated rectangle in the same shape as the box it comes in, and with the same nutrition as the box it comes in?”

Last year, Seinfeld was one of many people who paid tribute to his co-star Jerry Stiller following the icon’s death at age 92, as well as Carl Reiner, who passed away one year ago next week.