Jessie Ware Goes Glam with Performance of “Remember Where You Are” on Fallon: Watch

The pop singer took over the London Coliseum for a dazzling performance

Jessia Ware on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
June 16, 2021 | 12:09pm ET

    Jessie Ware was the latest musical guest on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Celebrating the new deluxe edition of her fantastic 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure?, the British pop artist gave a dazzling rendition of “Remember Where You Are”.

    Keeping with the trend of Fallon’s musical guests getting creative with their remote performance spaces, Ware and her backup singers took to an empty London Coliseum. This gorgeous setting added to the song’s old Hollywood glamour, which was enhanced further by Ware’s sparkling gown. Check it out below.

    “Remember Where You Are” is one of the more mellow moments of What’s Your Pleasure?, which is full of disco-pop bangers like “Oh La La” and “Mirage (Don’t Stop)”. Back in April, Ware released the throwback jam “Please”, which she described as “a wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.” “Please” is one of six bonus cuts included on What’s Your Pleasure? (Platinum Pleasure Edition), which is out now.

    In December, Ware will finally take What’s Your Pleasure? on the road with a handful of UK shows. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here. No word on a US tour yet, but stay tuned for more info.

    Music isn’t all Ware has been up to lately. Last week, she debuted her book Omelette, which she describes as a “food memoir.”

