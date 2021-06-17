Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jinjer Announce New Album Wallflowers, Share New Song “Vortex”: Stream

The Ukrainian metal quartet return with the fourth studio album on August 27th

jinjer new album wallflowers
Jinjer (photo by Alina Chernohor)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 17, 2021 | 2:14pm ET

    Jinjer have announced their fourth studio album, Wallflowers, arriving August 27th via Napalm Records. The Ukrainian prog-metal band also unveiled the video for the lead single, “Vortex”.

    The song entwines complex grooves with the powerful vocals of singer Tatiana Shmailyuk. The emotional weight of her performance lies at the heart of the intense track, which again sees Jinjer dealing with introspective lyrical themes.

    “This is a perfectly balanced song in our opinion,” the band stated in a press release. “A story told through the music and it deserved a video to perfectly match it… The video is a journey, giving the single another layer, another message, as Tatiana sings about the burden of heavy thoughts and how devastating it can be, the video mirrors what the world has sadly become for many of us.”

    Related Video

    The band seem defiant in following their own path rather than appease the expectations of picky prog fans. As bassist Eugene Abdukhanov explains, Wallflowers marks an artistic growth for Jinjer — “a different kind of album musically and visually” — and it purposefully doesn’t sound like their past albums or most-requested songs.

    “Growing creatively has always been a major goal for us,” Abdukhanov said. “The day Jinjer stops reaching for new musical horizons- will be our last day as a band. We could have churned out what our peers expected us to do or produce ‘Pisces’ clones without end but we’ve never done that and we never will. Instead, we wrote an album whose level of emotions range from the fiercest aggression we’ve ever had, to the most intricate melodies and melancholic vibes you could ever get from our music. We decided to rip apart all possible stylistic boundaries without regard to financial success or competing with our previous albums.”

    lingua ignota new album sinner get ready
     Editor's Pick
    Lingua Ignota Announces New Album Sinner Get Ready, Unveils “Pennsylvania Furnace” Video: Stream

    Jinjer will support Wallflowers with a lengthy fall North American headlining tour, kicking off October 22nd in Seattle and wrapping up on December 12th in Phoenix. Suicide Silence and All Hail the Yeti will provide support. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster, and for sold-out shows, visit StubHub.

    Pre-order Jinjer’s new album Wallflowers in a variety of formats via Napalm Records. Watch the clip for “Vortex”, plus check out the album art, tracklist, and the band’s tour dates, below.

    Wallflowers Artwork:
    unnamed 26 Jinjer Announce New Album Wallflowers, Share New Song Vortex”: Stream

    Wallflowers Tracklist:
    01. Call Me a Symbol
    02. Colossus
    03. Vortex
    04. Disclosure!
    05. Copycat
    06. Pearls and Swine
    07. Sleep of the Righteous
    08. Wallflower
    09. Dead Hands Feel No Pain
    10. As I Boil Ice
    11. Mediator

    Jinjer Fall 2021 North American Tour Dates:
    10/22 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon – Sold Out
    10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
    10/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater – Sold Out
    10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore – Sold Out
    10/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades – Sold Out
    10/29 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater – Sold Out
    10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    11/02 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    11/04 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
    11/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater
    11/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
    11/07 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    11/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
    11/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
    11/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
    11/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    11/17 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
    11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
    11/19 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus
    11/20 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    11/21 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
    11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
    11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
    11/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
    11/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage – Sold Out
    11/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground – Sold Out
    11/30 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    12/01 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus
    12/02 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
    12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
    12/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    12/05 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    12/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    12/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
    12/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    12/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
    12/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

Latest Stories

foo fighters the dee gees hail satin record store day

Foo Fighters Announce Disco Alter Egos the Dee Gees for Record Store Day

June 17, 2021

diana ross thank you new album song single listen stream

Diana Ross Announces First Album in 15 Years, Unveils "Thank You": Stream

June 17, 2021

delta spirit what else is there deluxe edition some dreams you're mine new songs bonus tracks stream origins

Delta Spirit Share Origins of Previously Unreleased Tracks "Some Dreams" and "You're Mine": Stream

June 17, 2021

lingua ignota new album sinner get ready

Lingua Ignota Announces New Album Sinner Get Ready, Unveils "Pennsylvania Furnace" Video: Stream

June 17, 2021

 

land ho parks and recreation cold water duke silver jeff tweedy wilco stream

Jeff Tweedy Unveils "Cold Water" featuring Duke Silver for Mouse Rat's Awesome Album

June 16, 2021

portugal the man 2021 tour dates tickets stops schedule buy ulu live ep

Portugal. The Man Unveil 2021 Tour Dates and Share Live EP: Stream

June 16, 2021

meet me @ the altar model citizen new ep feel a thing new song stream

Meet Me @ the Altar Announce New EP Model Citizen, Share "Feel a Thing": Stream

June 16, 2021

tyler the creator lumberjack new song music video watch stream listen call me if you get lost

Tyler, the Creator Drops New Song "LUMBERJACK": Stream

June 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jinjer Announce New Album Wallflowers, Share New Song "Vortex”: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale