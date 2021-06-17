Jinjer have announced their fourth studio album, Wallflowers, arriving August 27th via Napalm Records. The Ukrainian prog-metal band also unveiled the video for the lead single, “Vortex”.
The song entwines complex grooves with the powerful vocals of singer Tatiana Shmailyuk. The emotional weight of her performance lies at the heart of the intense track, which again sees Jinjer dealing with introspective lyrical themes.
“This is a perfectly balanced song in our opinion,” the band stated in a press release. “A story told through the music and it deserved a video to perfectly match it… The video is a journey, giving the single another layer, another message, as Tatiana sings about the burden of heavy thoughts and how devastating it can be, the video mirrors what the world has sadly become for many of us.”
The band seem defiant in following their own path rather than appease the expectations of picky prog fans. As bassist Eugene Abdukhanov explains, Wallflowers marks an artistic growth for Jinjer — “a different kind of album musically and visually” — and it purposefully doesn’t sound like their past albums or most-requested songs.
“Growing creatively has always been a major goal for us,” Abdukhanov said. “The day Jinjer stops reaching for new musical horizons- will be our last day as a band. We could have churned out what our peers expected us to do or produce ‘Pisces’ clones without end but we’ve never done that and we never will. Instead, we wrote an album whose level of emotions range from the fiercest aggression we’ve ever had, to the most intricate melodies and melancholic vibes you could ever get from our music. We decided to rip apart all possible stylistic boundaries without regard to financial success or competing with our previous albums.”
Jinjer will support Wallflowers with a lengthy fall North American headlining tour, kicking off October 22nd in Seattle and wrapping up on December 12th in Phoenix. Suicide Silence and All Hail the Yeti will provide support. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster, and for sold-out shows, visit StubHub.
Pre-order Jinjer’s new album Wallflowers in a variety of formats via Napalm Records. Watch the clip for “Vortex”, plus check out the album art, tracklist, and the band’s tour dates, below.
Wallflowers Tracklist:
01. Call Me a Symbol
02. Colossus
03. Vortex
04. Disclosure!
05. Copycat
06. Pearls and Swine
07. Sleep of the Righteous
08. Wallflower
09. Dead Hands Feel No Pain
10. As I Boil Ice
11. Mediator
Jinjer Fall 2021 North American Tour Dates:
10/22 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon – Sold Out
10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
10/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater – Sold Out
10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore – Sold Out
10/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades – Sold Out
10/29 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater – Sold Out
10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/02 – Denver, CO @ Summit
11/04 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
11/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater
11/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
11/07 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
11/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
11/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
11/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
11/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/17 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
11/19 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus
11/20 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
11/21 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
11/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
11/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage – Sold Out
11/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground – Sold Out
11/30 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
12/01 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus
12/02 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
12/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/05 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
12/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
12/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
12/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
12/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
12/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom