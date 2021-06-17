Jinjer have announced their fourth studio album, Wallflowers, arriving August 27th via Napalm Records. The Ukrainian prog-metal band also unveiled the video for the lead single, “Vortex”.

The song entwines complex grooves with the powerful vocals of singer Tatiana Shmailyuk. The emotional weight of her performance lies at the heart of the intense track, which again sees Jinjer dealing with introspective lyrical themes.

“This is a perfectly balanced song in our opinion,” the band stated in a press release. “A story told through the music and it deserved a video to perfectly match it… The video is a journey, giving the single another layer, another message, as Tatiana sings about the burden of heavy thoughts and how devastating it can be, the video mirrors what the world has sadly become for many of us.”

The band seem defiant in following their own path rather than appease the expectations of picky prog fans. As bassist Eugene Abdukhanov explains, Wallflowers marks an artistic growth for Jinjer — “a different kind of album musically and visually” — and it purposefully doesn’t sound like their past albums or most-requested songs.

“Growing creatively has always been a major goal for us,” Abdukhanov said. “The day Jinjer stops reaching for new musical horizons- will be our last day as a band. We could have churned out what our peers expected us to do or produce ‘Pisces’ clones without end but we’ve never done that and we never will. Instead, we wrote an album whose level of emotions range from the fiercest aggression we’ve ever had, to the most intricate melodies and melancholic vibes you could ever get from our music. We decided to rip apart all possible stylistic boundaries without regard to financial success or competing with our previous albums.”

Jinjer will support Wallflowers with a lengthy fall North American headlining tour, kicking off October 22nd in Seattle and wrapping up on December 12th in Phoenix. Suicide Silence and All Hail the Yeti will provide support. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster, and for sold-out shows, visit StubHub.

Pre-order Jinjer’s new album Wallflowers in a variety of formats via Napalm Records. Watch the clip for “Vortex”, plus check out the album art, tracklist, and the band’s tour dates, below.

Wallflowers Artwork:



Wallflowers Tracklist:

01. Call Me a Symbol

02. Colossus

03. Vortex

04. Disclosure!

05. Copycat

06. Pearls and Swine

07. Sleep of the Righteous

08. Wallflower

09. Dead Hands Feel No Pain

10. As I Boil Ice

11. Mediator

Jinjer Fall 2021 North American Tour Dates:

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon – Sold Out

10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater – Sold Out

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore – Sold Out

10/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades – Sold Out

10/29 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater – Sold Out

10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/02 – Denver, CO @ Summit

11/04 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

11/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

11/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

11/07 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

11/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

11/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

11/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

11/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/17 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

11/19 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

11/20 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

11/21 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

11/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage – Sold Out

11/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground – Sold Out

11/30 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

12/01 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus

12/02 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

12/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/05 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

12/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

12/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

12/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

12/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

12/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom