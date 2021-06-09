Rob Zombie Guitarist John 5 Announces 2021 US Solo Tour

Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has announced a summer 2021 solo tour across the United States. Blues rocker Jared James Nichols and industrial act Black Satellite will support the 22-date run, with multi-instrumentalist Sarah Longfield also playing a few shows.

The trek kicks off August 10th at Iowa City, Iowa, and hits most of middle America and the South. The route concludes with a climactic finale at the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, OK, where John 5 will perform both a solo set and a headlining slot with Rob Zombie.

“I’ve always been excited to go on tour but this time it’s amplified by a million,” John 5 said in a press release. “I can’t wait to see everybody’s faces and say hello to everybody coming out to the shows. I’m very excited to have Jared James Nichols, Black Satellite, and Sarah Longfield joining us on this run. I’m sure we’re gonna have a great time.”

John 5 has been “hard at work” on his next solo LP while still juggling full-time duties with Rob Zombie. The latter just released a new album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, back in March.

Meanwhile, John 5, Rob Zombie, Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, and Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos recently formed a one-off supergroup dubbed L.A. Rats. The band covered the classic standard “I’ve Been Everywhere” for the upcoming Netflix film The Ice Road.

Check out the full list of dates for John 5’s 2021 US solo tour below. Pick up tickets via local venues and Ticketmaster.

John 5 2021 US Tour Dates with Jared James Nichols and Black Satellite:

08/10 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

08/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s

08/12 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar *

08/13 – Sioux City, IA @ The Marquee *

08/14 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove *

08/15 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

08/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

08/18 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Event Center

08/19 – Hobart, IN @ The Art Theater

08/20 – Marietta, OH @ Adelphia Music Hall

08/21 – Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

08/22 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

08/24 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

08/25 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds

08/26 – Johnson City, TN @ Capone’s

08/27 – Pipestem, WV @ Metal in the Mountains

08/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/29 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Village Door

08/31 – Huntsville, AL @ Sidetracks

09/01 – Jackson, MS @ Martin’s

09/02 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

09/03 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

* = added support from Sarah Longfield