John Lithgow Joins Cast of Showtime’s Dexter Revival

John Lithgow is reprising his role as the “Trinity Killer” for the upcoming revival of Dexter, according to Deadline.

The return is described as “a short but decisive appearance,” with Deadline reporting the writers have “concocted a pathway for the Trinity Killer to come back that works within the larger Dexter narrative.” As such, Lithgow is only expected to film on the Los Angeles set for “a day or so.”

In 2010, the now-75-year-old actor won an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Arthur Mitchell during Season 4 of the original series. Mitchell was a source of particular interest for Michael C. Hall’s titular character, appearing to show a path to balancing a family with a secret life as a serial killer. Dexter ultimately offed him during the season finale.

Airing on Showtime as a 10-episode limited series in fall 2021, the Dexter revival will pick up where Season 8 left off. According to the show’s logline, Dexter will return from living in Oregon as a lumberjack and make his way back to Miami under an assumed name.

Clyde Phillips is back as the revival’s showrunner and will be executive producing alongside Marcos Siega, who directed 10 episodes during the original run. Joining Hall and Lithgow in the Dexter cast are Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jamie Chung, and Jack Alcott. Revisit the teaser trailer below.