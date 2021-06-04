John Mayer Shares New Song “Last Train Home” Featuring Maren Morris: Stream

John Mayer has released “Last Train Home”, his new song featuring Maren Morris. It arrives with an accompanying music video and is the latest preview of his upcoming eighth studio album, Sob Rock, out July 16th via Columbia Records.

“Last Train Home” is a soft rock tune that would feel right at home on a ’90s pop-rock playlist. Complete with backing vocals on the chorus, the keyboard-driven track showcases Mayer’s guitar-playing skills with a catchy riff. Morris joins him at the end of the song, contributing vocals to the outro.

“No matter how you work it, things go wrong,” Mayer sings on the chorus. “I put my heart where it don’t belong/ So if you’re comin’ with me, let me know.” Watch the music video below.

Although “Last Train Home” is the first single Mayer has released since announcing Sob Rock earlier this week, he previously shared three songs from the album. The tracks date all the back to 2018 and include “New Light”, “I Guess I Just Feel Like”, and “Carry Me Away”.

In addition to “Last Train Home”, Mayer unveiled the Sob Rock tracklist, which you can check out below. He also revealed that the follow-up to 2017’s The Search for Everything was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with multiple Grammy winner Don Was.

This summer, Mayer will be returning to the road as part of the Grateful Dead supergroup Dead & Company. The 31-date tour begins August 16th and includes multi-night stands at Wrigley Field and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater in Colorado. It wraps up with a three-night stint at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles from October 29th through Halloween night. Check out the full tour schedule, and snag tickets here.

Mayer will soon have a new kind of stage all his own to potentially show off the Sob Rock material. Word broke in April that he’s in talks with Paramount+ to host an American version of the popular UK music variety show Later… with Jools Holland. The show features a unique in-the-round format in which guest musicians take turns playing several songs from the same soundstage.

Sob Rock is now available for pre-order here.

Sob Rock Tracklist:

01. Last Train Home

02. Shouldn’t Matter but It Does

03. New Light

04. Why You No Love Me

05. Wild Blue

06. Shot in the Dark

07. I Guess I Just Feel Like

08. Til the Right One Comes

09. Carry Me Away

10. All I Want Is to Be With You