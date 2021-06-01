Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

John Mayer Announces New Album Sob Rock

First solo project in five years is due out on July 16th

john mayer new album sob rock
John Mayer, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 1, 2021 | 3:11pm ET

John Mayer has announced a new solo album entitled Sob Rock. Revealed via Twitter on Tuesday along with the effort’s cover art, the LP is due out July 16th.

Marking Mayer’s eighth studio LP, Sob Rock is his first solo project since 2017’s The Search for Everything. Since then, he’s released a trio of standalone singles: 2018’s “New Light” (with hip-hop producer No I.D.), and 2019’s “I Guess I Just Feel Like” and “Carry Me Away”. No word yet on if any of those tracks will appear on Sob Rock.

Since 2015, Mayer has been performing as part of the Grateful Dead supergroup Dead & Company. He’ll be returning to the road with the jam act for a 31-date tour beginning August 16th. The trek includes multi-night stands at Wrigley Field and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater in Colorado. It closes with a three-night stint at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles from October 29th through Halloween night. Check out the full tour schedule, and snag tickets here.

Related Video

Mayer will soon have a new kind of stage all his own to potentially show off the Sob Rock material. Word broke in April that he’s in talks with Paramount+ to host an American version of the popular UK music variety show Later… with Jools Holland. The show uses a unique in-the-round format where guest musicians take turn playing several songs from the same soundstage. US audiences got a glimpse of what the format feels like when the Grammys adopted it for this year’s ceremony.

Sob Rock Artwork:

john mayer new album sob rock artwork

Latest Stories

Fernando Ufret Cartman song covers

TikToker Goes Viral with Covers of Green Day and Linkin Park as South Park's Cartman: Watch

June 1, 2021

king princess hosue burn down new song single listen stream

King Princess Releases New Song "House Burn Down": Stream

June 1, 2021

the psychedelic furs 2021 tour dates north america american europe european tickets

The Psychedelic Furs Announce 2021 Tour Dates

June 1, 2021

Nandi Bushell Covers Slipknot's "Duality"

11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Covers Slipknot's "Duality", Gains Jay Weinberg's Approval: Watch

June 1, 2021

 

ALANIS MORISSETTE ANNOUNCES NEW 2021-2022 DATES FOR WORLD TOUR CELEBRATING 25 anniversary OF JAGGED LITTLE PILL liz phair garbage

Alanis Morissette Reschedules Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour for 2021

June 1, 2021

Coachella 2022

Coachella Announces 2022 Dates, Ticket On-Sale Details

June 1, 2021

Pink Floyd

Roger Waters Shares "Redacted" Liner Notes for Pink Floyd's Animals Re-Release Amid David Gilmour Dispute

June 1, 2021

Mac Sabbath Announce 2012 US Summer Tour

Mac Sabbath, McDonald's-Themed Black Sabbath Covers Band, Announce 2021 US Tour

June 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

John Mayer Announces New Album Sob Rock

Menu Shop Search Sale