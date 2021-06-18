Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. John Paragon, Actor Who Played Jambi the Genie on Pee-wee’s Playhouse Dead at 66

He also played one-half of Bob and Cedric on Seinfeld

John Paragon Pee-Wee
John Paragon in Pee-wee’s Playhouse
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 17, 2021 | 10:36pm ET

    John Paragon, the actor best known for playing Jambi the Genie on Pee-wee’s Playhouse, has died at the age of 66.

    According to TMZ, Paragon passed away back in April, but a cause of death has not yet been determined by the Riverside County Coroner.

    Paragon got his start in the Los Angeles-based improv comedy group The Groundlings alongside future Pee-Wee Herman star Paul Reubens and Phil Hartman.

    Related Video

    Though Paragon had a brief cameo in the 1985 motion picture Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, he’ll undoubtedly most be remembered by fans for his reoccurring role as Jambi the Genie on the Saturday morning TV series Pee-wee’s Playhouse. Paragon also voiced the character Pterri the Pterodactyl, and wrote several of the show’s episodes, including Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special, which earned Paragon an Emmy nomination for Best Writing in a Children’s Special.

    Outside of the Pee-wee Herman universe, Paragon had a reoccurring role on Seinfeld as one-half of Bob and Cedric, a hostile homosexual couple who appeared on such memorable episodes as “The Soup Nazi”, “The Sponge”, and “The Puerto Rican Day”. He also played the titular character in the 1986 children’s film The Frog Prince.

    Later in year career, Paragon collaborated with Elvira, worked with Walt Disney Imagineering, and reprised Jambi the Genie for a 2010 Broadway adaptation of Pee-wee Herman stage show.

     

Latest Stories

nicolas cage pig new movie trailer

Nicolas Cage is a Truffle Hunter Seeking Revenge in PIG Trailer: Watch

June 17, 2021

damon albarn new solo album transgressive records

Damon Albarn Has "Put the Finishing Touches" on New Solo Album

June 17, 2021

gwar bud of gods dugout pipe tincture delta-8 cbd

GWAR Introduce Bud of Gods Dugout and Delta-8 Tincture

June 17, 2021

Mastodon Aquarium Livestream

Mastodon to Livestream Acoustic Show from Georgia Aquarium

June 17, 2021

 

My Morning Jacket Announce New Vinyl Series MMJ Live

June 17, 2021

david byrnes american utopia broadway return september 2021 St. James Theatre

David Byrne's American Utopia Returning to Broadway this Fall

June 17, 2021

Hellfest 2022 lineup

Hellfest 2022 Lineup: Metallica, GN'R, NIN, Faith No More, Deftones, and Many More to Play Expanded 7-Day Event

June 17, 2021

foo fighters the dee gees hail satin record store day

Foo Fighters Announce Disco Alter Egos the Dee Gees for Record Store Day

June 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. John Paragon, Actor Who Played Jambi the Genie on Pee-wee's Playhouse Dead at 66

Menu Shop Search Sale