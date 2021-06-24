Unreleased Johnny Cash Live Album Coming This Fall

A previously-unreleased live album from Johnny Cash is rollin’ round the bend. Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 will be dropping on September 24th, and as a preview, you can check out the 1968 live performance of “I’m Going to Memphis” now.

The title of the album is no lie: it was indeed captured by Owsley “Bear” Stanley in April of 1968 at The Carousel Ballroom. True Cash connoisseurs will recognize the date as coming just two weeks before the release of the landmark live album At Folsom Prison, when the iconic songwriter was at the very height of his performance powers. But The Carousel Ballroom has its own place in music history, both as a swing-era dance hall and as the original location of what would become the Fillmore West. At the time of Cash’s concert, The Carousel Ballroom was being operated as a kind of musical co-op by The Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, and Janis Joplin’s Big Brother and the Holding Company.

At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 will be available on two CDs or LPs, as well as on most digital platforms. The physical editions come with new essays by John Carter Cash — son of Johnny and June Carter Cash — as well as Owsley Stanley’s son Starfinder Stanley, The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, and Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools. Purchasers will also get new art by Susan Archie, and a reproduction of Steve Catron’s original Carousel Ballroom concert poster.

Related Video

Stanley’s recording style for this project is described as “verité,” which generally refers to realism or naturalism. Based on “I’m Going to Memphis”, this means well-mixed but not overly cleaned up, with healthy doses of audience sound that don’t distract from the star attraction.

“When you hear this, you feel like you are on the stage with the band,” Starfinder Stanley said in a statement. John Carter Cash described the set as, “what I believe to be one of the most intimate and connected shows I have ever heard.” Pre-orders are available now. Check out the tracklist, and listen to “I’m Going to Memphis” below.

Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 Artwork:

Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 Tracklist:

01. Cocaine Blues

02. Long Black Veil

03. Orange Blossom Special *

04. I’m Going to Memphis

05. The Ballad of Ira Hayes

06. Rock Island Line

07. Guess Things Happen That Way

08. One Too Many Mornings

09. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

10. Give My Love to Rose

11. Green, Green Grass of Home

12. Old Apache Squaw

13. Lorena

14. Forty Shades of Green

15. Bad News

16. Jackson

17. Tall Lover Man

18. June’s Song Introduction

19. Wildwood Flower

20. Foggy Mountain Top

21. This Land Is Your Land

22. Wabash Cannonball

23. Worried Man Blues

24. Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man

25. Ring of Fire

26. Big River

27. Don’t Take Your Guns to Town

28. I Walk the Line

* = CD and Digital only