Unreleased Johnny Cash Live Album Coming This Fall

Bear's Sonic Journals arrives in August

Bear's Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968
Johnny Cash
June 24, 2021 | 11:43am ET

    A previously-unreleased live album from Johnny Cash is rollin’ round the bend. Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 will be dropping on September 24th, and as a preview, you can check out the 1968 live performance of “I’m Going to Memphis” now.

    The title of the album is no lie: it was indeed captured by Owsley “Bear” Stanley in April of 1968 at The Carousel Ballroom. True Cash connoisseurs will recognize the date as coming just two weeks before the release of the landmark live album At Folsom Prison, when the iconic songwriter was at the very height of his performance powers. But The Carousel Ballroom has its own place in music history, both as a swing-era dance hall and as the original location of what would become the Fillmore West. At the time of Cash’s concert, The Carousel Ballroom was being operated as a kind of musical co-op by The Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, and Janis Joplin’s Big Brother and the Holding Company.

    At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 will be available on two CDs or LPs, as well as on most digital platforms. The physical editions come with new essays by John Carter Cash — son of Johnny and June Carter Cash — as well as Owsley Stanley’s son Starfinder Stanley, The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, and Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools. Purchasers will also get new art by Susan Archie, and a reproduction of Steve Catron’s original Carousel Ballroom concert poster.

    Stanley’s recording style for this project is described as “verité,” which generally refers to realism or naturalism. Based on “I’m Going to Memphis”, this means well-mixed but not overly cleaned up, with healthy doses of audience sound that don’t distract from the star attraction.

    “When you hear this, you feel like you are on the stage with the band,” Starfinder Stanley said in a statement. John Carter Cash described the set as, “what I believe to be one of the most intimate and connected shows I have ever heard.” Pre-orders are available now. Check out the tracklist, and listen to “I’m Going to Memphis” below.

    Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 Artwork:

    johnny cash live album Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968

    Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 Tracklist:
    01. Cocaine Blues
    02. Long Black Veil
    03. Orange Blossom Special *
    04. I’m Going to Memphis
    05. The Ballad of Ira Hayes
    06. Rock Island Line
    07. Guess Things Happen That Way
    08. One Too Many Mornings
    09. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
    10. Give My Love to Rose
    11. Green, Green Grass of Home
    12. Old Apache Squaw
    13. Lorena
    14. Forty Shades of Green
    15. Bad News
    16. Jackson
    17. Tall Lover Man
    18. June’s Song Introduction
    19. Wildwood Flower
    20. Foggy Mountain Top
    21. This Land Is Your Land
    22. Wabash Cannonball
    23. Worried Man Blues
    24. Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man
    25. Ring of Fire
    26. Big River
    27. Don’t Take Your Guns to Town
    28. I Walk the Line

    * = CD and Digital only

