Judas Priest Announce “50 Years of Heavy Metal” 2021 North American Tour

The pandemic prevented Judas Priest from properly celebrating their 50th anniversary last year, but the metal legends will still mark the milestone with a 2021 North American tour. The band has just announced an extensive two-month run that begins in early September.

“After the horrific year of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free than the land of the free — the USA,” said founding Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill in a press release announcing the tour.

The “50 Years of Heavy Metal” outing, which was originally scheduled for roughly the same timeframe last year, kicks off September 8th in Reading, Pennsylvania, and runs through a November 5th date in Hamilton, Ontario. As planned last year, Swedish metallers Sabaton are slated to support the 2021 trek.

Founding Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton, who no longer tours but occasionally joins the band onstage at a show here and there, declared, “Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine — celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!!”

The Metal God himself, singer Rob Halford, exclaimed, “Defending the heavy metal faith for 50 years, the Priest is back!”

The new itinerary features shows that were rescheduled from last year as well as a number of newly added gigs. Tickets for the rescheduled shows will still be honored and can be currently purchased via Ticketmaster. The newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, June 11th, at 10AM local time, also via Ticketmaster. For dates that sell out, visit StubHub.

Among the shows is the previously announced one-day Priest-curated “Warlando” festival in Orlando, Florida, on September 11th. In addition to Priest and Sabaton, that bill is set to include Soulfly, Lacuna Coil, Mushroomhead, and more.

See Judas Priest’s 2021 North American tour itinerary below.

Judas Priest 2021 North American Tour Dates with Sabaton:

09/08 – Reading PA @ Santander Arena *

09/09 – Virginia Beach VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *+

09/11 – Orlando FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds (Warlando Festival) #

09/13 – Charlotte NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/14 – Raleigh NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

09/16 – Grand Rapids MI @ Van Andel Arena *

09/17 – Youngstown OH @ Covelli Centre ^

09/19 – Detroit MI @ Fox Theatre *

09/20 – Rosemont IL @ Rosemont Theatre *

09/22 – Milwaukee WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

09/23 – Minneapolis MN @ The Armory *

09/25 – Maryland Heights MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

09/26 – Louisville KY @ Louder Than Life Festival #

09/29 – Denver CO @ The Mission Ballroom

09/30 – West Valley City UT @ Maverik Center *

10/02 – Everett WA @ Angel Of The Winds Arena *

10/03 – Portland OR @ Moda Center *

10/05 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater

10/06 – Los Angeles CA @ Microsoft Theater

10/08 – Las Vegas NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

10/09 – Phoenix AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/12 – San Antonio TX @ Freeman Coliseum

10/13 – Cedar Park TX @ HEB Center Cedar Park

10/15 – Irving TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/16 – Oklahoma City OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

10/19 – Independence MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena *

10/21 – Nashville TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

10/22 – Alpharetta GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

10/24 – Charleston WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum *

10/25 – Philadelphia PA @ The Met *

10/27 – Newark NJ @ Prudential Center *

10/28 – Oxon Hill MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/30 – Mashantucket CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

10/31 – Lowell MA @ Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell *

11/02 – Halifax NS @ Scotiabank Centre *

11/04 – Laval , QC @ Place Bell *

11/05 – Hamilton ON @ First Ontario Centre *

* = newly added show (not on original 2020 schedule)

# = festival date

+ = no Sabaton; support TBD