Jungle Share New Single “Talk About It”: Stream

Loving in Stereo drops August 13th

Jungle talk about it new song single music video watch listen stream
Jungle, photo by George Day
June 2, 2021 | 1:30pm ET

UK electronic duo Jungle have shared the new single “Talk About It”. This is just the latest preview of their upcoming album Loving in Stereo, which drops August 13th.

For the follow-up to 2018’s For Ever, Jungle’s Tom McFarland and Josh Lloyd-Watson joined forces with frequent collaborator Inflo, best known for working with Michael Kiwanuka and Little Simz. Together, they set out to focus on simple joys while avoiding “overthinking,” according to a statement. McFarland used “Talk About It” as an example, explaining,

“‘Talk About It’ is the second single from our 3rd LP Loving In Stereo and it definitely gives listeners another taste of the energy we’ve delivered on this album. The bass riff and drum break were recorded very early on during the process of making this record and it was one of the songs where we really bottled the essence of the idea from very early on and not over-work it.”

Jungle, Kyle Meredith
The track comes with a music video directed by J Lloyd and Charlie Di Placido. It features choreography from Nathaniel Williams and Cece Nama and some of the most energetic dancing you’re likely to see today. Check it out below. If you like what you hear, you can catch Jungle on tour later this year at one of their European or North American stops. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, and keep an eye out for deals hereLoving in Stereo arrives August 13th and pre-orders are available now.

