Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Just Like Heaven Festival Returning in 2022 with Interpol, Modest Mouse, M.I.A., The Shins

It's like a mid-2000s playlist brought to life with Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand, Santigold, and more

just like heaven festival 2022 lineup modest mouse mia the shins
The Shins (photo by David Brendan Hall); Modest Mouse and M.I.A. (photos by Ben Kaye)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 21, 2021 | 4:52pm ET

    Just Like Heaven is returning in 2022 with another lineup built out of a mid-2000s playlist fever dream. Produced by Goldenvoice, the same folks behind Coachella, the second Just Like Heaven festival is set to take place May 21st, 2022 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

    The inaugural festival went down in 2019 with a lineup seemingly designed for Millennial indie heads, and the 2022 bill is no different. Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins, and M.I.A. top the bill, which is fleshed out by the likes of Bloc Party (with Kele Okereke also putting on a DJ set), Franz Ferdinand, Chromeo, Santigold, Cut Copy, Peaches, and Wolf Parade performing their classic Apologies to the Queen Mary.

    Rounding out Just Like Heaven will be !!!, The Raveonettes, The Go! Team, The Cribs, Yelle, Islands, and Geographer. The Jeans and More Cinespace DJs will be spinning throughout the event.

    Related Video

    Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. PT, and you can register for early access via the Just Like Heaven 2022 website. Check out the lineup poster below.

    just like heaven 2022 festival lineup poster

Latest Stories

Pennywise Punk in the Park Colorado

Punk in the Park Colorado 2021 Festival: Pennywise, The Vandals, H2O, and more

June 21, 2021

Hellfest 2022 lineup

Hellfest 2022 Lineup: Metallica, GN'R, NIN, Faith No More, Deftones, and Many More to Play Expanded 7-Day Event

June 17, 2021

iheartradio music festival 2021 lineup billie eilish weezer dua lipa fest

iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup with Billie Eilish, Weezer, Dua Lipa & More

June 16, 2021

Mad Cool 2022 lineup

Mad Cool Festival 2022: Metallica, The Killers, Muse, Faith No More Top Stacked Lineup

June 16, 2021

 

all things go festival 2021 lineup haim st vincent charli xcx

All Things Go Festival Announces 2021 Lineup with HAIM, Charli XCX, St. Vincent

June 15, 2021

Kendrick Lamar 2021

Kendrick Lamar to Play Career-Spanning Headlining Set at Day N Vegas Festival

June 14, 2021

Lollapalooza crowd

Lollapalooza is Giving Out Free Passes to Vaccinated Residents

June 12, 2021

Dave Chappelle summerfest headliner

Dave Chappelle Becomes First Comedian to Headline Summerfest's Main Stage

June 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Just Like Heaven Festival Returning in 2022 with Interpol, Modest Mouse, M.I.A., The Shins

Menu Shop Search Sale