Just Like Heaven Festival Returning in 2022 with Interpol, Modest Mouse, M.I.A., The Shins

Just Like Heaven is returning in 2022 with another lineup built out of a mid-2000s playlist fever dream. Produced by Goldenvoice, the same folks behind Coachella, the second Just Like Heaven festival is set to take place May 21st, 2022 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The inaugural festival went down in 2019 with a lineup seemingly designed for Millennial indie heads, and the 2022 bill is no different. Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins, and M.I.A. top the bill, which is fleshed out by the likes of Bloc Party (with Kele Okereke also putting on a DJ set), Franz Ferdinand, Chromeo, Santigold, Cut Copy, Peaches, and Wolf Parade performing their classic Apologies to the Queen Mary.

Rounding out Just Like Heaven will be !!!, The Raveonettes, The Go! Team, The Cribs, Yelle, Islands, and Geographer. The Jeans and More Cinespace DJs will be spinning throughout the event.

Related Video

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. PT, and you can register for early access via the Just Like Heaven 2022 website. Check out the lineup poster below.