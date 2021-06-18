Kamasi Washington Unveils New Song “Sun Kissed Child”: Stream

Kamasi Washington has shared “Sun Kissed Child”, a synesthetic new song that sounds just like the smell of suntan lotion at the beach.

The track appears on the EP Liberated / Music for the Movement Vol. 3, the third installment of a four-part series curated by ESPN’s The Undefeated. “Liberated celebrates themes of Black beauty, self-love, Afrofuturism, and Black empowerment in song,” according to a statement. The EP also boasts a collaboration between Common and Cordae, a cover of “Feeling Good” by Chlöe Bailey, spoken word poetry by Yara Shahidi, and more.

“Sun Kissed Child” is a full blast of sunshine as well as a jazzy celebration of melanin. “Hey little sun kissed child/ You are so beautiful and free/ Oh, little sun kissed child/ We place the world at your feet.” At just over eight minutes long, the track does not hurry to make its point, but instead luxuriates in the tones of different vocalists and joyous horn explosions. Check it out below.

Last year, Washington’s jazz-funk supergroup Dinner Party served up their new album Dessert, and before that he scored the Michelle Obama documentary Becoming for Netflix.