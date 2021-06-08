Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Collection Launches with $200 Jacket

Kanye West fans finally have the opportunity to purchase an item from his Yeezy Gap clothing line, but it’s not at the “accessible price point” which was teased during the announcement of his role as the retailer’s creative director. Instead, the launch of the collection solely features a $200 blue puffer jacket.

Yeezy Gap debuted nearly one year after it was first announced back in June 2020. As Complex points out, the rollout took place at 3 a.m. ET, when an image of the zipperless unisex jacket was projected onto buildings in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, alongside the Yeezy Gap logo and a QR code. In addition, the recycled nylon jacket is now the sole post on the official Gap Instagram account.

A $200 jacket is hardly what people expected when Kanye’s Yeezy Gap partnership was first announced. The press release boasted the line would “disrupt retail” and feature “modern, elevated basics for men, women, and kids at accessible price points, with the creative process just getting underway.”

In March 2020, West previewed a “perfect hoodie” design while speaking to The Wall Street Journal. He envisioned it being made in simple colors like flax or dusty stone (“a palette Jesus might have worn,” as WSJ described it), while priced around $60 for the average consumer. The idea was to present hoodies “like loaves of bread” at a mass retailer. “In order to make the Apple of apparel the next Gap, it has to be a new invention,” West explained at the time.

West worked at Gap as a teenager and long has expressed a desire to create a mass clothing line. “One of my dreams was to be the head creative director of the Gap. I’d like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap,” he told The Cut in 2015.

With a 10-year contract valued at nearly $1 billion, the blue jacket won’t be the only item in Kanye’s Yeezy Gap line, and accessibly priced clothing may well be on the way. For now, his sole offering was seemingly made for the hypebeasts.

Regardless, the jacket’s launch was a success. It has been in high demand on Gap’s website since going live, with some customers seeing long wait times.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated the jacket was sold out. It has since been updated to reflect the long wait times.