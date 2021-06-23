Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nothing Is as Scary as a Racist White Woman in First Trailer for Karen: Watch

The film is directed by Coke Daniels and produced by BET

Karen (BET Original Movies)
Karen (BET Original Movies)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 23, 2021 | 1:03pm ET

    Now that summer is upon us, movie junkies are looking forward to the next flicks they can catch during the mid-year release season. One of your options is Karen, a thriller-horror about an eponymous white woman (Taryn Manning) who wreaks havoc on the Black couple who have just moved in next door (Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke). The film’s first official trailer has just been revealed, and so far, it’s getting mixed responses.

    Karen is a BET Original Movie that was directed and written by Coke Daniels. It co-stars Gregory Alan Williams, Dawn Halfkenny, Brandon Sklenar, and Duane Finley. The release date is TBA, but it’s expected to drop later this year.

    The title of Karen is a reference to the term that’s come about to designate a certain type of entitled (and racist) white woman, and all the classic tells of a “Karen” are packed into the trailer. Manning’s character is overly picky about the placement of street garbage cans, calls the police on harmless teenagers in the park, and — of course — threatens to complain to a restaurant manager over the slightest disturbance.

    Related Video

    While Manning’s “Karen” impression is spot on, people on social media have argued that the film feels a little too on-the-nose and lacking in nuance, scanning more like an SNL Digital Short than a social commentary drama. Some have dubbed Karen a “Jordan Peele knockoff,” as its synopsis seems to parallel that of Peele’s fantastic 2017 hit Get Out. Make your own call by watching the Karen trailer and perusing some reactions to it below.

Latest Stories

candyman reboot trailer watch Nia DaCosta Jordan Peele

Candyman Is Summoned in New Trailer for Jordan Peele-Penned Reboot: Watch

June 23, 2021

michael jackson hunchback of notre dame songs alan menken record reject

Disney Rejected Michael Jackson's Offer to Record Songs for The Hunchback of Notre Dame

June 23, 2021

Harrison Ford Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder on Set of Indiana Jones 5

June 23, 2021

courage the cowardly dog scooby doo straight outta nowhere first trailer

Scooby-Doo/Courage the Cowardly Dog Crossover Straight Outta Nowhere Gets First Trailer: Watch

June 22, 2021

 

Rachel Zegler Snow White live-action remake musical movie feature film West Side Story actress

West Side Story Star Rachel Zegler Cast as Snow White in Live-Action Remake

June 22, 2021

bryan cranston and annette bening star in paramount plus jerry and marge go large film paramount plus lottery

Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening Starring in Paramount+'s Jerry and Marge Go Large

June 21, 2021

Warner vinyl soundtrack reissue series dark knight space jam goodfellas inglorious basterds

Warner Announces Vinyl Soundtrack Series with The Dark Knight, Space Jam, Goodfellas

June 21, 2021

henry golding snake eyes g.i. joe origins full trailer watch

Henry Golding Gets Recruited by a Shadowy Ninja Clan in New Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Trailer: Watch

June 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nothing Is as Scary as a Racist White Woman in First Trailer for Karen: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale