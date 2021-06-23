Nothing Is as Scary as a Racist White Woman in First Trailer for Karen: Watch

Now that summer is upon us, movie junkies are looking forward to the next flicks they can catch during the mid-year release season. One of your options is Karen, a thriller-horror about an eponymous white woman (Taryn Manning) who wreaks havoc on the Black couple who have just moved in next door (Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke). The film’s first official trailer has just been revealed, and so far, it’s getting mixed responses.

Karen is a BET Original Movie that was directed and written by Coke Daniels. It co-stars Gregory Alan Williams, Dawn Halfkenny, Brandon Sklenar, and Duane Finley. The release date is TBA, but it’s expected to drop later this year.

The title of Karen is a reference to the term that’s come about to designate a certain type of entitled (and racist) white woman, and all the classic tells of a “Karen” are packed into the trailer. Manning’s character is overly picky about the placement of street garbage cans, calls the police on harmless teenagers in the park, and — of course — threatens to complain to a restaurant manager over the slightest disturbance.

While Manning’s “Karen” impression is spot on, people on social media have argued that the film feels a little too on-the-nose and lacking in nuance, scanning more like an SNL Digital Short than a social commentary drama. Some have dubbed Karen a “Jordan Peele knockoff,” as its synopsis seems to parallel that of Peele’s fantastic 2017 hit Get Out. Make your own call by watching the Karen trailer and perusing some reactions to it below.

Its unbelievably cringe! Its like someone took every woke stereotype and fear mongering about race relations and put it into a blender without nuance or subtlety.

