Kat Von D Shares New Single “I Am Nothing”: Stream

Kat Von D has released “I Am Nothing”, the second single off the reality TV star and tattoo artist’s upcoming debut album, Love Made Me Do It.

“I Am Nothing” was produced by Von D with the assistance of her band members Gregg Foreman, Sammi Doll, and Dave Parley. Like the lead single, “Exorcism”, the new song is a dark synthwave track about heartbreak. “Going through the motions, lying through my teeth again,” she sings. “So I’ll make a smile and say that it’s okay/ I’ll cross my heart and slowly fade away.”

In a statement, Von D shared her inspiration for the track. She explained,

“I wrote the song for all of those who’ve ever felt not good enough, and Lord knows I’ve been there. I wrote it during a time where I was lost in someone, but more importantly lost myself along the way, and I think that’s something many can relate to — wanting to be good enough for someone so badly, and somehow not measuring up. I believe there’s strength in vulnerability, but this song begs the listener of how much one’s willingness to endure the things they can’t have.”

Related Video

Love Made Me Do It was made with an impressive list of collaborators, including Dave Grohl, Linda Perry, Peter Murphy, and Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio. Pre-orders are ongoing ahead of its release on August 27th.