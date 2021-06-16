André 3000, Hong Chau, and John Magaro Cast in Kelly Reichardt’s New Film Showing Up

Kelly Reichardt’s next film, Showing Up, has rounded out its cast with André Benjamin (aka André 3000), Hong Chau, John Magaro, and more (via Deadline). The A24 project stars Michelle Williams and started production earlier this month.

The script is penned by Reichardt with her longtime writing partner, Jon Raymond. Showing Up is described as “a vibrant and sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition. As she navigates family, friends, and colleagues in the lead-up to her show, the chaos of life becomes the inspiration for great art.”

Other members of the cast include Judd Hirsch, Maryann Plunkett, Heather Lawless, Amanda Plummer, Larry Fessenden, and James Le Gros. The film marks Williams’ fourth time working with Reichardt. They previously collaborated on Wendy & Lucy, Meek’s Cutoff, and Certain Women.

Showing Up is Reichardt’s follow-up to First Cow, which won Best Film at the 2020 New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Williams most recently starred in 2019’s After the Wedding and the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon.