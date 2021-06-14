Kendrick Lamar to Play Career-Spanning Headlining Set at Day N Vegas Festival

Kendrick Lamar will stage his only performance of 2021 at the Day N Vegas Festival this November.

The Compton rapper will make his first live appearance in two years at the Las Vegas Festival Fairgrounds on Friday, November 12th. He’ll be presenting a unique set titled “One Night in Vegas. From Section.80 to DAMN.”

Kendrick tops an impressive lineup that also includes Travis Scott, Tyler the Creator, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Earl Sweatshirt, DaBaby, Polo G, Denzel Curry, Griselda, Isaiah Rashad, Thundercat, Madlib, Flatbush Zombies, Freddie Gibbs, Joey Bada$$, Saba, Cordae, Kenny Beats, Kenny Mason, Duckwrth, Sheck Wes, Yves Tumor, Queen Naija, Kaash Paige, Fripp Dinero, D Smoke, Tkay Maids, Young M.A., Tyler Yaweh, 24kGoldn, and more. Check out the festival’s lineup poster below.

Day N Vegas, produced by Goldenvoice, runs from November 12th-14th. Three-day GA and VIP passes, starting at $399.95 and $699.95, respectively, go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18th at 5:00 p.m. PT. More information can be found via the festival’s website.

Kendrick released his most recent album DAMN. in 2017. Though there have been rumors about his long-awaited follow-up (it allegedly incorporates “more rock sounds”), the rapper himself has kept mum on the status of the project.