KennyHoopla Drops New Mixtape Survivors Guilt Produced by Travis Barker: Stream

The pop-punk artist is also supporting Machine Gun Kelly on tour this year

KennyHoopla, photo by Sarah Fitzgerald
KennyHoopla, photo by Sarah Fitzgerald
June 11, 2021 | 3:26pm ET

    Rising alternative artist KennyHoopla has shared his latest mixtape, Survivors Guilt, via Mogul Vision/Arista Records. It was produced by Blink-182’s Travis Barker, and you can stream it below with Apple Music and Spotify.

    KennyHoopla is just one of many young artists taking cues from their pop-punk forebears in 2021. At only 20 minutes long, Survivors Guilt is an explosive adrenaline rush, filled with sweeping melodies, shout-along vocals, and tight-knit drums, as one would expect from a project with Barker’s touch. The mixtape was preceded by the singles “hollywood sucks//”, “plastic door//”, and “the world is flat and this is the edge//”.

    Soon, KennyHoopla will be headed out on the road. He’ll be supporting Yungblud in the UK and Machine Gun Kelly in the US, with a festival performances including Shaky Knees, Austin City Limits, Riot Fest, Firefly Music Festival, and Reading and Leeds Festival. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here. You can see those dates, as well as the tracklist and artwork for Survivors Guilt, below.

    Survivors Guilt Artwork:

    KennyHoopa new mixtape Survivors Guilt travis barker listen stream

    Survivors Guilt Tracklist:
    01. silence is also an answer//
    02. estella//
    03. turn back time//
    04. survivors guilt//
    05. hollywood sucks//
    06. inside of heaven’s mouth, there is a sweet tooth//
    07. smoke break//
    08. nine to five//

    KennyHoopla 2021 Tour Dates:
    07/29 — Dayton, OH @ Brightside Music & Event Venue
    08/09 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    08/10 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    08/28 — Reading, UK @ Reading & Leeds
    08/29 — Leeds, UK @ Reading & Leeds
    09/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    09/10 — Omaha, NE @ Westfair Amphitheater
    09/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Land
    09/13 — New York, NY @ Central Park Summer Stage
    09/14 — New York, NY @ TBD
    09/15 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
    09/16 — West Springfield, MA @ The Big E
    09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
    09/21 — Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
    09/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Icon Music Center
    09/24 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
    10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
    10/10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
    10/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
    10/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    10/18 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    10/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
    10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
    10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
    10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Headline Show)
    10/24 — Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
    10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Amphiteatre
    10/28 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
    10/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Event Center
    12/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (Headline Show)
    12/06 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

