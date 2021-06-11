KennyHoopla Drops New Mixtape Survivors Guilt Produced by Travis Barker: Stream

Rising alternative artist KennyHoopla has shared his latest mixtape, Survivors Guilt, via Mogul Vision/Arista Records. It was produced by Blink-182’s Travis Barker, and you can stream it below with Apple Music and Spotify.

KennyHoopla is just one of many young artists taking cues from their pop-punk forebears in 2021. At only 20 minutes long, Survivors Guilt is an explosive adrenaline rush, filled with sweeping melodies, shout-along vocals, and tight-knit drums, as one would expect from a project with Barker’s touch. The mixtape was preceded by the singles “hollywood sucks//”, “plastic door//”, and “the world is flat and this is the edge//”.

Soon, KennyHoopla will be headed out on the road. He’ll be supporting Yungblud in the UK and Machine Gun Kelly in the US, with a festival performances including Shaky Knees, Austin City Limits, Riot Fest, Firefly Music Festival, and Reading and Leeds Festival. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here. You can see those dates, as well as the tracklist and artwork for Survivors Guilt, below.

Related Video

Survivors Guilt Artwork:

Survivors Guilt Tracklist:

01. silence is also an answer//

02. estella//

03. turn back time//

04. survivors guilt//

05. hollywood sucks//

06. inside of heaven’s mouth, there is a sweet tooth//

07. smoke break//

08. nine to five//

KennyHoopla 2021 Tour Dates:

07/29 — Dayton, OH @ Brightside Music & Event Venue

08/09 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

08/10 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

08/28 — Reading, UK @ Reading & Leeds

08/29 — Leeds, UK @ Reading & Leeds

09/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/10 — Omaha, NE @ Westfair Amphitheater

09/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Land

09/13 — New York, NY @ Central Park Summer Stage

09/14 — New York, NY @ TBD

09/15 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

09/16 — West Springfield, MA @ The Big E

09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/21 — Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

09/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Icon Music Center

09/24 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

10/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/18 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Headline Show)

10/24 — Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Amphiteatre

10/28 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

10/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Event Center

12/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (Headline Show)

12/06 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom