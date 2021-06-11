KennyHoopla Drops New Mixtape Survivors Guilt Produced by Travis Barker: Stream

Rising alternative artist KennyHoopla has shared his latest mixtape, Survivors Guilt, via Mogul Vision/Arista Records. It was produced by Blink-182’s Travis Barker, and you can stream it below with Apple Music and Spotify.
KennyHoopla is just one of many young artists taking cues from their pop-punk forebears in 2021. At only 20 minutes long, Survivors Guilt is an explosive adrenaline rush, filled with sweeping melodies, shout-along vocals, and tight-knit drums, as one would expect from a project with Barker’s touch. The mixtape was preceded by the singles “hollywood sucks//”, “plastic door//”, and “the world is flat and this is the edge//”.
Soon, KennyHoopla will be headed out on the road. He’ll be supporting Yungblud in the UK and Machine Gun Kelly in the US, with a festival performances including Shaky Knees, Austin City Limits, Riot Fest, Firefly Music Festival, and Reading and Leeds Festival. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here. You can see those dates, as well as the tracklist and artwork for Survivors Guilt, below.
Survivors Guilt Artwork:
Survivors Guilt Tracklist:
01. silence is also an answer//
02. estella//
03. turn back time//
04. survivors guilt//
05. hollywood sucks//
06. inside of heaven’s mouth, there is a sweet tooth//
07. smoke break//
08. nine to five//
KennyHoopla 2021 Tour Dates:
07/29 — Dayton, OH @ Brightside Music & Event Venue
08/09 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
08/10 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
08/28 — Reading, UK @ Reading & Leeds
08/29 — Leeds, UK @ Reading & Leeds
09/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/10 — Omaha, NE @ Westfair Amphitheater
09/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Land
09/13 — New York, NY @ Central Park Summer Stage
09/14 — New York, NY @ TBD
09/15 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
09/16 — West Springfield, MA @ The Big E
09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/21 — Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
09/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Icon Music Center
09/24 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
10/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/18 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Headline Show)
10/24 — Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Amphiteatre
10/28 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
10/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Event Center
12/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (Headline Show)
12/06 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom