Kid Rock Uses Homophobic Slur to Address Video of Him Using Homophobic Slur

The singer doubles down on the offensive term, this time in written form

Kid Rock, photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images
June 9, 2021 | 10:49pm ET

    Kid Rock has released a statement addressing the recent video of him using a homophobic slur at a Tennessee bar. And this time he has blatantly spelled out the very same offensive term, in case there was any mistaking that it was part of his vocabulary.

    The singer was caught on camera this past Saturday at the FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee, ranting about people filming him with their smartphones, at one point screaming, “You f**king f**gots with your phones out.”

    Posting on the official Kid Rock Twitter account under his real name, Bob Ritchie, and referring to “Kid Rock” in the third person, the musician addressed the controversy on Wednesday evening (June 9th): “If Kid Rock using the word f**got offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie.”

    FYI, we starred out the offensive word — he didn’t.

    As chronicled in this list of 10 Times Kid Rock Was the Absolute Worst, the singer’s homophobic slur (now in Tweet form, too) is the latest in a string of offensive incidents involving the “American Bad Ass”. In recent years, he has managed to spew vulgarities about Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar, and Taylor Swift, while also “honoring” the late Kobe Bryant in one of the most distasteful ways possible.

    See Kid Rock’s Twitter response to his controversial video below (apologies for the uncensored version of the slur), as well as the video itself, below.

