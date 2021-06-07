Menu
Kid Rock Screams Homophobic Slur During Performance at Tennessee Bar

The singer went on a homophobic tirade about people filming him with their smartphones

Kid Rock homophobic slur
Kid Rock, via TMZ
June 7, 2021 | 5:00pm ET

Kid Rock was filmed blatantly hurling a homophobic slur during a seemingly impromptu performance at a bar in Tennessee on Saturday night (June 5th), apparently not learning much from the recent scandal engulfing his friend Morgan Wallen.

TMZ has posted video of Kid Rock going on a tirade about fans filming him with smartphones, at one point yelling, “F**k your iPhone,” and then pointing to his crotch and singing, “You can post this, you can post this, you can post this dick right now.” He then screams, “You f**king f**gots with your phones out,” before the video gets cut off.

The clip was captured while Kid Rock was onstage at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee. He was clearly addressing the audience members who were filming him, unlike Wallen, who was caught on camera yelling the N-word while outside his home in Nashville.

Wallen had his record contract suspended and his songs pulled off radio airwaves, while also being barred from the Academy of Country Music. However, his album sales went through the roof, as his latest effort, Dangerous: The Double Album, spent a mind-blowing 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart.

The country singer promised to do better after the incident, and took a step away from the spotlight for a few months. But he recently made his stage return at none other than Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, where he performed a couple songs, and was seen palling around with Kid Rock himself.

Morgan Wallen performs at Kid Rock bar
Kid Rock’s Bar Hosts Morgan Wallen’s First Performance Since Hurling Racial Slur

Kid Rock is no stranger to controversy, having previously made vulgar comments about Oprah Winfrey while performing at his Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse. That led to the Michigan National Action Network admonishing the rock singer, and to Kid Rock ultimately deciding to shut down his Made in Detroit restaurant.

Kid Rock’s latest profanity-laced tirade can be seen below.

