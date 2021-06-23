Killer Mike Joins the Cast of Ozark Season 4

When Ozark returns to Netflix with its fourth and final season, it will pick up right where it left off: with Killer Mike. Season 3 concluded with a needle drop on Run the Jewels’ “ooh La La”, and now one half of the rap duo is set to appear on Season 4.

Billboard reports that Killer Mike has signed on for an undisclosed role in the hit streaming series. All that’s known about the cameo role is that it will find him crossing paths with Ruth Langmore (Emmy winner Julia Garner) “at her lowest point.”

Said the RTJ member about joining the Ozark cast, “I went from waiting to find out what happens next to being part of it… I’m excited.”

Concluding the story of the Byrde family’s entanglement with the criminal element of Osage Beach, Missouri, Season 4 of Ozark is set to expand to 14 episodes. Split into two seven-episode halves, the “super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes,” promised Emmy-nominated star Jason Bateman. (Bateman won a directing Emmy for the Season 2 episode “Reparations”.) “I’m excited to end with a bang(s),” he added.

After a COVID-induced delay, filming on the fourth Ozark season restarted back in November. As of June, production is still underway and no release date has been set.