Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kim Jong-un Decries K-Pop as “Vicious Cancer” in Crackdown Against South Korean Pop Culture

The North Korean dictator has enacted harsher punishments for possession of South Korean entertainment

kim-jong-un k-pop vicious cancer k-drama south korea pop culture
Kim Jong-un and BTS (photo via Big Hit Music)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 12, 2021 | 10:45pm ET

    Kim Jong-un has become increasingly concerned with the influence of South Korean pop culture over the past several months as K-pop videos and K-dramas have become more accessible to young North Koreans. He’s now taken drastic steps to stamp out the “vicious cancer” in an attempt to retain his grip on North Korean society. This includes harsher punishments for possession of the illegal material or even imitating culture from the South, according to The New York Times.

    Fearing that it corrupts young North Koreans’ “attire, hairstyles, speeches, and behaviors,” Kim has upped the punishment for people caught watching or possessing South Korean entertainment to five to 15 years in labor camps. The previous maximum sentence for such crimes was five years of hard labor, according to the Seoul-based website Daily NK.

    South Korean entertainment has been imported into North Korea via flash drives from China. People caught disseminating the banned material face even stiffer punishments, including life imprisonment or the death penalty.

    Related Video

    The new law, enacted in December of last year, also calls for up to two years of hard labor for those who “speak, write or sing in South Korean style,” which Kim has described as “perverted.” For example, North Korean women have taken cues from K-dramas and started calling their dates “oppa” (or honey) instead of “comrade.”

    stanning bts festa 2021 podcast songs
     Editor's Pick
    Stanning BTS: FESTA Songs – Past & Present

    Taking the clampdown a step further, families of those caught “imitating the puppet accent” from the South in their daily conversations or text messages can even be expelled from cities as a warning.

    Per the Japanese website Asia Press International, the North Korean government is cracking down by searching computers, text messages, music players, and notebooks for any sign of South Korean content and accents.

    At the instruction of Kim Jong-un, the North Korean government has also urged its citizens to snitch on others who watch K-dramas or listen to K-pop, according to another report from Daily NK. However, residents are looking out for each other and even tipping their neighbors off ahead of police raids.

Latest Stories

Lollapalooza crowd

Lollapalooza is Giving Out Free Passes to Vaccinated Residents

June 12, 2021

Aaron Carter vs Lamar Odom

Aaron Carter Knocked Out in Celebrity Boxing Match

June 12, 2021

KISS Tribeca Film Festival performance

KISS Return to Stage to Play Five-Song Set at NYC's Tribeca Film Festival: Watch

June 12, 2021

Polo G arrest miami

Polo G Arrested in Miami for Battery Against a Police Officer

June 12, 2021

 

consequence shop father's day sale discount 60% music merch gwar protect live music

Consequence Shop's Father's Day Sale: Up to 60% Protect Live Music, GWAR Merch

June 11, 2021

Bobby Gillespie memoir Echo and the Bunnymen Will Sergeant memoirs Primal Scream book history (Third Man Books)

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie and Echo and the Bunnymen's Will Sergeant Announce Memoirs

June 11, 2021

Lorde Song Of The Week

Song of the Week: Lorde Paints a Sunny Portrait With "Solar Power," Her First Song in 4 Years

and June 11, 2021

KennyHoopla, photo by Sarah Fitzgerald

KennyHoopla Drops New Mixtape Survivors Guilt Produced by Travis Barker: Stream

June 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kim Jong-un Decries K-Pop as "Vicious Cancer" in Crackdown Against South Korean Pop Culture

Menu Shop Search Sale