Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Share New Album Butterfly 3000: Stream

The Australian band's 18th full-length to date

king gizzard and the lizard wizard butterfly 3000 new album stream
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Jason Galea
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 10, 2021 | 12:04pm ET

    Aussie psych-rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have released their latest album, Butterfly 3000. Stream it via Bandcamp below.

    A press release previously described King Gizzard’s latest effort as “a suite of ten songs that all began life as arpeggiated loops composed on modular synthesisers, before being fashioned into addictive, optimistic and utterly seductive dream-pop by the six-piece.”

    Created by Jason Galea, the album’s artwork is a “cross-eyed autostereogram.” This means fans have to look at the visual illusion cross-eyed to see it.

    Related Video

    In an interview with Stereogum, King Gizzard’s Stu Mackenzie said the album was influenced by the ambient interludes created for the band’s 2020 live album, Chunky Shrapnel. “We started making these arpeggiated loops, which are littered throughout the film,” he explained. “We were drawn to the off-kilter amounts of notes — these weird time signatures coming from the synthesizer, rather than drums. We were being led by the capabilities of the technology, so I just thought, ‘I’m going to have an open mind and see where this path leads.'”

    Butterfly 3000 follows King Gizzard’s February release, L.W. That full-length served as a companion album to K.G., which arrived just three months earlier in November 2020.

    Butterfly 3000 Artwork:

    king gizzard and the lizard wizard butterfly 3000 new album artwork

    Butterfly 3000 Artwork:
    01. Yours
    02. Shanghai
    03. Dreams
    04. Blue Morpho
    05. Interior People
    06. Catching Smoke
    07. 2.02 Killer Year
    08. Black Hot Soup
    09. Ya Love
    10. Butterfly 3000

Latest Stories

illuminati hotties pool hopping new album let me do one more stream music video

Illuminati Hotties Announce Third Album, Share "Pool Hopping": Watch

June 10, 2021

Bo Burnham Inside album stream the songs music welcome to the internet (Netflix)

Bo Burnham Releases Inside (The Songs), Featuring Music from His Special: Stream

June 10, 2021

wolves in the throne room new album primordial arcana

Wolves in the Throne Room Announce New Album Primordial Arcana, Unveil "Mountain Magick": Stream

June 10, 2021

Matt Heafy and Richard Marx Right Here Waiting

Trivium's Matt Heafy Recruits Richard Marx Himself for Metal Cover of '80s Ballad "Right Here Waiting": Stream

June 10, 2021

 

Migos Debut New Song "Avalanche" on Fallon

Migos Debut New Song "Avalanche" on Fallon: Watch

June 10, 2021

tierra whack 76 new song single philadelphia 76ers music video listen stream

Tierra Whack Shoots Off New Basketball-Inspired Single "76": Stream

June 10, 2021

george harrison 50th anniversary all things must pass deluxe edition release date

50th Anniversary Edition of George Harrison's All Things Must Pass Features New Mix, 42 Unreleased Tracks

June 10, 2021

l'rain suck teeth origins new song stream

L'Rain Shares Origins of New Single "Suck Teeth": Stream

June 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Share New Album Butterfly 3000: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale