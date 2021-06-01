Menu
King Princess Releases New Song “House Burn Down”: Stream

The longtime live favorite has now gotten an official release

King Princess
June 1, 2021 | 2:41pm ET

King Princess is keeping details about her second album under her crown, but following recent singles “PAIN”, and “Only Time Makes It Human” she’s now dropped the new song “House Burn Down”.

“House Burn Down” is a pop take on self-destruction, with verses backed by sweet guitar riffs that blow up in a fiery chorus. “Woah-oh,” she sings, “And I’m just waiting for this house to burn down.” The presentation feels badass even as the lyrics grovel. “Damn, you’re good when you say you love me,” she coos, adding, “Damn, you’re good when you give me nothing.”

The track has long been a fan favorite, as KP shared in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. She explained,

“I’m just so excited this is coming out because my fans have been….my sweet, sweet chickens, have been asking for this song forever and I’ve been playing it on tour, and I haven’t given them the recorded version because I didn’t have one. I always had so much fun playing this live and then I just started getting encouragement online. And I think that’s a really special thing to experience somebody who was invested in something that’s not even out telling you, “Please give us this.” So I felt really lucky that, that happened. It felt right. It felt fortuitous.”

Check out “House Burn Down” after the jump. In the same interview, King Princess confirmed that she working on the follow-up to 2019’s Cheap Queen, saying it would be mixed in August. During quarantine, she performed an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, and officially released “Ohio”. On June 17th, she’ll host her Heartbreak Odyssey virtual event in which she’ll unveil new merch, and tickets are available through the event website.

“House Burn Down” Artwork:

