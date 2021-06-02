Menu
King Woman Announce New Album Celestial Blues, Unveil First Single “Morning Star”: Stream

The band's sophomore LP arrives July 30th via Relapse Records

King Woman, photo by Nedda Afsari
June 2, 2021 | 1:23pm ET

King Woman, the acclaimed ethereal-doom band fronted by Kris Esfandiari, have announced that their sophomore album, Celestial Blues, will arrive July 30th via Relapse Records.

In advance of the LP, King Woman have released the first single “Morning Star” and its accompanying music video, which was filmed in just one take.

“Morning Star” is “basically a song about Lucifer,” Esfandiari tells Heavy Consequence. “It’s Lucifer telling their side of the story. I’ve had the idea for that song in my head for a few years, and it was haunting, and I was like, I have to put this song on the record.”

She adds, “In church, we were told that Lucifer was so bad and evil, but I feel like often times the people who are portrayed as bad guys in different stories or the news are not what they’re perceived to be, so I wanted to flip it on its head and make it something interesting.”

King Woman recorded Celestial Blues in Oakland, California, with Grammy-nominated engineer Jack Shirley, who has worked with Deafheaven, Amenra, and Oathbreaker, among others. The band also features drummer Joseph Raygoza and guitarist Peter Arensdorf.

Pre-orders for Celestial Blues are available now via Relapse Records or Amazon. The band has also announced a series of fall U.S. headlining shows.

Check back with Heavy Consequence later this month for our latest Beyond the Boys’ Club column featuring a full interview with Kris Esfandiari. See the video for King Woman’s “Morning Star” below, followed by the album art, tracklist, and tour dates.

Celestial Blues Artwork:

King Woman Celestial Blues

Celestial Blues Tracklist:
01. Celestial Blues
02. Morning Star
03. Boghz
04. Golgotha
05. Coil
06. Entwined
07. Psychic Wound
08. Ruse
09. Paradise Lost

King Woman 2021 Tour Dates:
07/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBA
10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBA
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBA
10/29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline
10/30 – Oakland, CA @ Starline
10/31 – Oakland, CA @ Starline (covers show)

