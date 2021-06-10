Kingpin Sequel Coming Down the Lane from Farrelly Brothers

25 years later and still one pin short, the Farrelly brothers are working on a sequel to the cult bowling comedy Kingpin. As Collider reports, Peter and Bobby Farrelly are serving as executive producers for a project in the very early stages of development.

Released in 1996, Kingpin starred Woody Harrelson as an unfortunate bowler who loses his hand, Randy Quaid as an Amish pin prodigy, and Bill Murray as the villainous Ernie “Big Ern” McCracken. It was a modest financial success, though in the Farrellys’ filmography it’s always had an unassuming presence, since it arrived sandwiched between the box office blockbusters Dumb and Dumber (1994) and There’s Something About Mary (1998).

Few details are known at this time, and it’s unclear if the Farrellys plan to direct, write (the original came from a script by Barry Fanaro and Mort Nathan), or merely executive produce. But the brothers have relived their past successes before, as in the 2014 sequel Dumb and Dumber To. Since then, Peter has won a couple of Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for his work writing and directing 2018’s Green Book.

