Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kingpin Sequel Coming Down the Lane from Farrelly Brothers

The original Kingping rolled out in 1996

farrelly brothers kingpin sequel peter bobby
Kingpin (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 9, 2021 | 10:15pm ET

    25 years later and still one pin short, the Farrelly brothers are working on a sequel to the cult bowling comedy Kingpin. As Collider reports, Peter and Bobby Farrelly are serving as executive producers for a project in the very early stages of development.

    Released in 1996, Kingpin starred Woody Harrelson as an unfortunate bowler who loses his hand, Randy Quaid as an Amish pin prodigy, and Bill Murray as the villainous Ernie “Big Ern” McCracken. It was a modest financial success, though in the Farrellys’ filmography it’s always had an unassuming presence, since it arrived sandwiched between the box office blockbusters Dumb and Dumber (1994) and There’s Something About Mary (1998).

    Few details are known at this time, and it’s unclear if the Farrellys plan to direct, write (the original came from a script by Barry Fanaro and Mort Nathan), or merely executive produce. But the brothers have relived their past successes before, as in the 2014 sequel Dumb and Dumber To. Since then, Peter has won a couple of Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for his work writing and directing 2018’s Green Book.

    Related Video

Latest Stories

ernie lively rip blake lively father dad dead death cause of death

R.I.P. Ernie Lively, Veteran Actor and Father of Blake Lively Dead at 74

June 9, 2021

Space Jam trailer video watch new movie sequel LeBron James Space Jam: A New Legacy (Warner Bros.)

Space Jam: A New Legacy Introduces the Goon Squad Team in New Trailer: Watch

June 9, 2021

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Review

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Is an Obnoxious Time-Waster of a Sequel: Review

June 9, 2021

Christine remake Blumhouse Productions new film movie Bryan Fuller Christine (Columbia)

Stephen King's Christine Remake in the Works at Blumhouse

June 9, 2021

 

the eyes of tammy faye trailer tammy faye bakker jessica chastain watch

Jessica Chastain Transforms into an Evangelist Icon in The Eyes of Tammy Faye Trailer: Watch

June 9, 2021

DC League of Super-Pets adds Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves to voice cast

DC League of Super-Pets Adds Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves to Voice Cast

June 8, 2021

wedding crashers 2 sequel owen wilson vince vaughn

Owen Wilson Offers Update on Wedding Crashers 2: "They're Definitely Talking About Doing It"

June 8, 2021

Rob Zombie to direct The Munsters

Rob Zombie Confirms He Is Directing The Munsters Movie

June 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kingpin Sequel Coming Down the Lane from Farrelly Brothers

Menu Shop Search Sale