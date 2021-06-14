Menu
KISS Beef Up 2021 US Farewell Tour with Newly Added Dates

The band's "End of the Road" US outing has tacked on eight new dates, for a total of 30 shows

KISS 2021 US Tour
KISS, photo by Autumn Andel
June 14, 2021 | 11:52am ET

    KISS will resume their “End of the Road” farewell tour this August, after being sidelined due to the pandemic. Not only will the rock legends play shows that were rescheduled from last year, they’ve also added a slew of new dates.

    The tour kicks off August 18th in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and runs through an October 9th show in Tampa, Florida. Among the 30 shows are eight newly added dates, including three consecutive California gigs in September.

    “Time marched on but we couldn’t,” stated KISS in a band statement. “Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever!”

    David Lee Roth had been supporting KISS on the tour before it came to a halt in March 2020. The Van Halen singer was initially announced as part of the rescheduled dates, but the latest update didn’t mention his involvement.

    KISS recently made a return to the live stage by playing a five-song set this past Friday at New York City’s Battery Park as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. The performance came after a screening of their upcoming A&E documentary Biography: KISStory, which will get a two-night premiere on January 27th and 28th.

    KISS Tribeca Film Festival performance
    KISS Return to Stage to Play Five-Song Set at NYC’s Tribeca Film Festival: Watch

    See KISS’ updated “End of the Road” U.S. tour itinerary below. Tickets for the rescheduled gigs are already on sale via Ticketmaster, with the new shows going on sale this Friday (June 18th) at 10 a.m. local time. For concerts that sell out or don’t have seats in the sections you’re looking for, visit StubHub.

    KISS 2021 US Tour Dates:
    08/18 – Mansfield, MA. @ Great Woods
    08/19 – Bangor, ME @ Waterfront
    08/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
    08/22 – Hartford, CT @ Meadows
    08/25 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center *
    08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank
    08/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek
    08/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood
    09/01 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center
    09/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob
    09/04 – Tinley Park, IL @ The World
    09/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus
    09/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *
    09/10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
    09/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *
    09/17 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight
    09/18 – George, WA @ The Gorge
    09/21 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell
    09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA
    09/23 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center *
    09/25 – Chula Vista, CA. @ North Island
    09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Sky
    09/28 – Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena *
    09/29 – Austin, TX @ 360
    10/01 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies
    10/02 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK
    10/05 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast
    10/06 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
    10/08 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre *
    10/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

    * = newly added date

    KISS final tour poster

