KISS Beef Up 2021 US Farewell Tour with Newly Added Dates

KISS will resume their “End of the Road” farewell tour this August, after being sidelined due to the pandemic. Not only will the rock legends play shows that were rescheduled from last year, they’ve also added a slew of new dates.

The tour kicks off August 18th in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and runs through an October 9th show in Tampa, Florida. Among the 30 shows are eight newly added dates, including three consecutive California gigs in September.

“Time marched on but we couldn’t,” stated KISS in a band statement. “Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever!”

David Lee Roth had been supporting KISS on the tour before it came to a halt in March 2020. The Van Halen singer was initially announced as part of the rescheduled dates, but the latest update didn’t mention his involvement.

KISS recently made a return to the live stage by playing a five-song set this past Friday at New York City’s Battery Park as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. The performance came after a screening of their upcoming A&E documentary Biography: KISStory, which will get a two-night premiere on January 27th and 28th.

See KISS’ updated “End of the Road” U.S. tour itinerary below. Tickets for the rescheduled gigs are already on sale via Ticketmaster, with the new shows going on sale this Friday (June 18th) at 10 a.m. local time. For concerts that sell out or don’t have seats in the sections you’re looking for, visit StubHub.

KISS 2021 US Tour Dates:

08/18 – Mansfield, MA. @ Great Woods

08/19 – Bangor, ME @ Waterfront

08/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

08/22 – Hartford, CT @ Meadows

08/25 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center *

08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank

08/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek

08/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood

09/01 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

09/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob

09/04 – Tinley Park, IL @ The World

09/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus

09/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

09/10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

09/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

09/17 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight

09/18 – George, WA @ The Gorge

09/21 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell

09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA

09/23 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center *

09/25 – Chula Vista, CA. @ North Island

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Sky

09/28 – Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena *

09/29 – Austin, TX @ 360

10/01 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies

10/02 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK

10/05 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast

10/06 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

10/08 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre *

10/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

* = newly added date