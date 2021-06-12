Menu
KISS Return to Stage to Play Five-Song Set at NYC’s Tribeca Film Festival: Watch

The legendary band offered a taste of what's to come when their farewell tour resumes in August

KISS Tribeca Film Festival performance
KISS, photo by Kevin RC Wilson
June 12, 2021 | 12:18pm ET

    KISS helped bring live music back to New York City with a fiery five-song set at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival in Battery Park. The legendary band performed after a screening of their upcoming A&E documentary Biography: KISStory on Friday night (June 11th).

    The band brought out the pyro as they entertained the film festival crowd with an outdoor concert that opened with “Detroit Rock City” and also included “Shout It Out Loud”, “War Machine”, and “Heaven’s on Fire”, before closing out with the classic “Rock and Roll All Nite”.

    “We don’t have a permit to make a long show,” said singer-guitarist Paul Stanley before the last song. “So this is a little short. It’s like a sampling before you get your big meal in August.”

    With that line, Stanley confirmed that KISS will indeed kick off their rescheduled farewell tour dates on August 18th in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The U.S. leg runs through an October 6th show in Lafayette, Louisiana, with tickets available via Ticketmaster and StubHub.

    KISS' Gene Simmons explains rock is dead
    KISS’ Gene Simmons Explains Why He Keeps Saying “Rock Is Dead”

    Biography: KISStory will premiere on A&E as a two-night, four-hour program airing June 27th and 28th at 9 p.m. ET each night.

    Watch KISS performing at Battery Park during the Tribeca Film Festival in the fan-filmed YouTube videos below.

