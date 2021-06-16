Menu
Knocked Loose Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Gatecreeper

Magnitude and Kharma will provide additional support for the trek

Knocked Loose Gatecreeper Tour 2021
Knocked Loose (photo by Tim Caymen), Gatecreeper (via Bandcamp)
June 16, 2021 | 4:30pm ET

    Knocked Loose have announced a fall 2021 US tour with Gatecreeper and additional support from Magnitude and Kharma.

    Between the swinging hardcore of Kentucky’s Knocked Loose and the death metal of Arizona’s Gatecreeper, the circle pits will be churning when the trek kicks off on September 9th in Chicago. It runs a month before wrapping up on October 8th in Santa Cruz, California — just days before Knocked Loose join Gojira’s headlining tour as support.

    “First tour back,” Knocked Loose posted on Twitter. “Small rooms. No barricades. Friends. Two nights in certain cities. Blue.”

    “Blue” refers to the band’s 2019 LP, A Different Shade of Blue, and the LeAnn Rimes song of the same name, which served as the band’s walk-out music on their last tour.

    Meanwhile, Gatecreeper spent the pandemic recording and surprise-releasing a new EP, An Unexpected Reality. The album’s content was inspired by current events and retains the guttural death-metal sound of the band’s first two albums.

    Tickets to the shows go on sale this Friday (July 18th) at 10 a.m. local time via the Knocked Loose website and Ticketmaster. See the full list of dates on Knocked Loose’s fall 2021 U.S. tour below.

    Knocked Loose 2021 US Tour Dates with Gatecreeper, Magnitude, and Kharma:
    09/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
    09/04 – Springfield, MO @ The Riff
    09/05 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma *
    09/08 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
    09/10 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest *
    09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
    09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
    09/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
    09/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    09/15 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
    09/16 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    09/17 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
    09/18 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground
    09/19 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy
    09/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *
    09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Rebel Rock *
    09/25 – Indianola, IA @ Knotfest Iowa ^
    09/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
    09/29 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
    09/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
    10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
    10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    10/05 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
    10/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
    10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *
    10/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Vets Hall

    * = festival date (Knocked Loose only)
    ^ = festival date (Knocked Loose and Gatecreeper only)

