Knocked Loose Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Gatecreeper

Knocked Loose have announced a fall 2021 US tour with Gatecreeper and additional support from Magnitude and Kharma.

Between the swinging hardcore of Kentucky’s Knocked Loose and the death metal of Arizona’s Gatecreeper, the circle pits will be churning when the trek kicks off on September 9th in Chicago. It runs a month before wrapping up on October 8th in Santa Cruz, California — just days before Knocked Loose join Gojira’s headlining tour as support.

“First tour back,” Knocked Loose posted on Twitter. “Small rooms. No barricades. Friends. Two nights in certain cities. Blue.”

“Blue” refers to the band’s 2019 LP, A Different Shade of Blue, and the LeAnn Rimes song of the same name, which served as the band’s walk-out music on their last tour.

Meanwhile, Gatecreeper spent the pandemic recording and surprise-releasing a new EP, An Unexpected Reality. The album’s content was inspired by current events and retains the guttural death-metal sound of the band’s first two albums.

Tickets to the shows go on sale this Friday (July 18th) at 10 a.m. local time via the Knocked Loose website and Ticketmaster. See the full list of dates on Knocked Loose’s fall 2021 U.S. tour below.

Knocked Loose 2021 US Tour Dates with Gatecreeper, Magnitude, and Kharma:

09/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

09/04 – Springfield, MO @ The Riff

09/05 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma *

09/08 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

09/10 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest *

09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

09/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

09/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/15 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

09/16 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

09/17 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

09/18 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

09/19 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy

09/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Rebel Rock *

09/25 – Indianola, IA @ Knotfest Iowa ^

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

09/29 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

09/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

10/05 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

10/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *

10/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Vets Hall

* = festival date (Knocked Loose only)

^ = festival date (Knocked Loose and Gatecreeper only)

