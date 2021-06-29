Menu
Former Disney Star Kyle Massey Charged with Felony for Sending Porn to 13-Year-Old Girl

The alleged victim previously sued Massey in 2019

Kyle Massey, photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
June 29, 2021 | 2:13pm ET

    Former Disney star Kyle Massey, best known for his work as Cory Baxter in That’s So Raven and Corey in the House, has been charged with a felony for communication with a minor for immoral purposes. The news was first reported by TMZ and has since been confirmed by Variety.

    Massey, 29, first became embroiled in controversy in 2019, when the alleged victim sued him for $1.5 million. The lawsuit claimed that starting in December 2018, Massey sent “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos,” through Snapchat. Massey said he was being extorted.

    Reportedly, the girl’s mother has provided police with a thumb drive containing the explicit material. This includes pornographic videos as well as footage of a man who seems to be Massey exposing his penis.

    Massey allegedly met the girl when she was only four years old and interested in a career in entertainment. The elder actor is said to have “held himself out as a father figure,” offering to help the girl find an agent. When they became friends on Snapchat in 2018, his interactions reportedly became increasingly sexual in nature.

    Massey was scheduled to appear in court on Monday for his arraignment, but failed to show. Consequence has reached out to his representatives and will update this story if we hear back.

