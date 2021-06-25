Lady Gaga Unveils 10th Anniversary Edition of Born This Way: Stream

Lady Gaga has released Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

Available via Interscope Records, the special edition of the landmark 2011 LP includes all 14 tracks from the original version. The second disc, subtitled Born This Way Reimagined, contains reworked renditions of the album’s most popular songs by queer artists whom, as Gaga shared on Instagram, “both represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.” This includes Big Freedia (“Judas”), Years & Years (“The Edge of Glory”), Kylie Minogue (“Marry the Night”), Ben Platt (“Yoü and I”), Orville Peck (“Born This Way [The Country Road Version]”), and The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards (“Highway Unicorn [Road To Love]”).

Originally released on May 23rd, 2011, Born This Way shot to the top of the charts around the globe, earning Mother Monster the first No. 1 album of her career and selling more than a million copies in the U.S. within its first week of sales. Check out the album’s special repackaging and complete tracklist after the jump.

The pop star made an appearance during the long-awaited Friends reunion on HBO Max last month, joining Lisa Kudrow for a duet version of “Smelly Cat”. One week earlier, she also opened up about being sexually assaulted by an unnamed producer early in her career during a segment of Oprah and Prince Harry’s new Apple TV+ documentary The Me You Can’t See.

Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary Tracklist:

01. Marry the Night

02. Born This Way

03. Government Hooker

04. Judas

05. Americano

06. Hair

07. Schieße

08. Bloody Mary

09. Bad Kids

10. Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)

11. Heavy Metal Lover

12. Electric Chapel

13. Yoü and I

14. The Edge of Glory

15. Marry the Night — Kylie Minogue

16. Judas — Big Freedia

17. Highway Unicorn (Road to Love) — The Highwomen, Brittney Spencer, and Madeline Edwards

18. Yoü and I — Ben Platt

19. The Edge of Glory — Years & Years

20. Born This Way (The Country Road Version) — Orville Peck