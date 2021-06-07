Menu
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe and a Ton of Other Acts Turn Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” into a Hardcore Song: Stream

Members of Gorilla Biscuits, The Armed, and many more join in on the heavy rendition

Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe (photo by Raymond Ahner), Prince (via Purple Rain)
June 7, 2021 | 2:07pm ET

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe and a host of other heavy music artists have turned Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” into a hardcore song.

It’s the latest edition of Two Minutes to Late Night’s “Bedroom Covers” quarantine series. In addition to Blythe, some other big names appearing on the cover include Walter Schreifels of Gorilla Biscuits and Quicksand, The Armed’s Urian V. Hackney, and current and former members of Harm’s Way, the Dillinger Escape Plan, War on Women, and many more.

The massive crew help with the New York Hardcore-style gang vocals that make this Prince cover truly one of a kind. Who knew the classic ’80s love song could sound so raw and aggressive? The cover was curated and composed/adapted by Two Minutes host Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds).

It’s the 41st (!) cover in the ongoing “Bedroom Covers: series, which has provided some of our favorite socially distanced performances during the pandemic. The covers are made possible through Patreon donations, and for the Prince collaboration, each artist donated their fees to Dallas Hope Charities — the same coalition Power Trip supported following the tragic passing of singer Riley Gale.

Soon, fans of Randy Blythe will be able to see Lamb of God in the flesh. The metal band will finally commence their co-headlining tour with Megadeth in August, including a stop at Knotfest Iowa.

Stream Blythe and company’s cover of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” below.

