Liars Share New Song “Big Appetite”: Stream

The latest preview from the electronic punk outfit's upcoming album, The Apple Drop

liars big appetite new song video stream
Liars’ Angus Andrew in “Big Appetite” video
June 15, 2021 | 10:35am ET

    Liars have released “Big Appetite”, the latest preview from their upcoming album, The Apple Drop, due out on August 6th.

    As a mostly straightforward, guitar-driven affair, “Big Appetite” is more accessible than the first single, “Sekwar”. Liars frontman Angus Andrew hauntingly delivers lyrics like, “All the things we found brand new/ Giving a little buzz that fades soon.”

    Directed by Clemens Habicht, the dizzying “Big Appetite” music video was filmed using a drill-mounted camera. The clip picks up where the “Sekwar” visual left off, as Andrew embarks on a psychedelic journey. Check it out below.

    Related Video

    “Big Appetite” follows the aforementioned “Sekwar” as the second single from The Apple Drop. The electronic punk outfit’s upcoming project features Andrews collaborating with avant-garde jazz drummer Laurence Pike, multi-instrumentalist Cameron Deyell, and lyricist Mary Pearson Andrew.

    In a previous statement, Andrews said the album explores themes of momentum and revolution in order to give the listener “this sense of transformation and to feel like you were being transported through the wormhole.”

    Pre-orders for The Apple Drop are ongoing.

