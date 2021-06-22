Lil Baby Announces 2021 Tour with Lil Durk

Lil Baby has detailed a 2021 tour, “The Back Outside Tour”, with Lil Durk as his special guest. The star rappers’ joint album, The Voice of the Heroes, debuted at No. 1 earlier this month.

The fall trek kicks off on September 1st at the Xfinity Cente in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and includes stops in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn. It wraps up at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 15th.

Pre-sales have begun at Ticketmaster, with tickets opening to the general public on Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Look for deals here once they sell out, and check out the full schedule of Lil Baby’s 2021 tour dates with Lil Durk below.

Related Video

Prior to The Voice of the Heroes, Baby released his chart-topping sophomore album, My Turn, in early 2020. He has continued to stay in high demand as a guest artist, featuring on songs by J. Cole, Drake, and Young Thug. As for Durk, his most recent album is December 2020’s The Voice.

Lil Baby 2021 “The Back Outside Tour” Dates:

09/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/03 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

09/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

09/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/30 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena

10/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/09 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

10/10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre