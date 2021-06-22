Lil Baby Announces 2021 Tour with Lil Durk

Lil Baby has detailed a 2021 tour, “The Back Outside Tour”, with Lil Durk as his special guest. The star rappers’ joint album, The Voice of the Heroes, debuted at No. 1 earlier this month.
The fall trek kicks off on September 1st at the Xfinity Cente in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and includes stops in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn. It wraps up at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 15th.
Pre-sales have begun at Ticketmaster, with tickets opening to the general public on Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Look for deals here once they sell out, and check out the full schedule of Lil Baby’s 2021 tour dates with Lil Durk below.
Prior to The Voice of the Heroes, Baby released his chart-topping sophomore album, My Turn, in early 2020. He has continued to stay in high demand as a guest artist, featuring on songs by J. Cole, Drake, and Young Thug. As for Durk, his most recent album is December 2020’s The Voice.
Lil Baby 2021 “The Back Outside Tour” Dates:
09/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/03 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
09/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
09/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre
09/28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/30 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
10/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
10/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/09 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
10/10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre