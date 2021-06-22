Menu
Lil Baby Announces 2021 Tour with Lil Durk

In support of their recently released joint album The Voice of the Heroes

lil baby 2021 back outside tour lil durk
Lil Baby and Lil Durk (photos courtesy of the artists)
June 22, 2021 | 11:25am ET

    Lil Baby has detailed a 2021 tour, “The Back Outside Tour”, with Lil Durk as his special guest. The star rappers’ joint album, The Voice of the Heroes, debuted at No. 1 earlier this month.

    The fall trek kicks off on September 1st at the Xfinity Cente in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and includes stops in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn. It wraps up at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 15th.

    Pre-sales have begun at Ticketmaster, with tickets opening to the general public on Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Look for deals here once they sell out, and check out the full schedule of Lil Baby’s 2021 tour dates with Lil Durk below.

    Related Video

    Prior to The Voice of the Heroes, Baby released his chart-topping sophomore album, My Turn, in early 2020. He has continued to stay in high demand as a guest artist, featuring on songs by J. Cole, Drake, and Young Thug. As for Durk, his most recent album is December 2020’s The Voice.

    Lil Baby 2021 “The Back Outside Tour” Dates:
    09/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    09/03 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
    09/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    09/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    09/15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    09/16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    09/17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
    09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
    09/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre
    09/28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    09/30 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    10/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
    10/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    10/09 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    10/10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    10/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    10/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

