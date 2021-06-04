Menu
Lil Baby and Lil Durk Team Up for New Collaborative Album The Voice of the Heroes: Stream

Featuring Travis Scott, Young Thug, Meek Mill, and Rod Wave

Lil Baby and Lil Durk, photo by Michael Thomas
June 4, 2021 | 12:00am ET

Frequent collaborators Lil Baby and Lil Durk have released their new album, The Voice of the Heroes. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 18-track project features appearances from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Meek Mill, and Rod Wave. It was originally slated to drop on May 28th, but Baby and Durk opted to push the album back out of respect for the late DMX, whose posthumous album, Exodus, was released on that date.

Earlier this week, Baby and Durk previewed The Voice of the Heroes by sharing its title track and Daps-directed music video.

In a March interview with MTV News, the Atlanta-born Lil Baby said he and the Chicago drill innovator had been “locked in every night” while working on the joint album. He also revealed where they got the title. “When it comes to that street shit, the streets is like, we the voices and the heroes of this shit,” he explained.

Baby released his chart-topping sophomore album, My Turn, in early 2020 and has stayed in demand as a guest artist, featuring on songs by J. Cole, Drake, and Young Thug.

Over the past few years, Durk has undergone a career resurgence. The veteran rapper’s melodic style of street rhymes fits right in with the dominant sound of today’s hip-hop. His most recent album is December 2020’s The Voice.

The Voice of the Heroes Artwork:

lil baby lil durk the voice of the heroes new collaborative album artwork

The Voice of the Heroes Tracklist:
01. Voice of the Heroes
02. 2040
03. Hats Off (feat. Travis Scott)
04. Who I Want
05. Still Hood
06. Man of My Word
07. Still Runnin (feat. Meek Mill)
08. Medical
09. How It Feels
10. Lyin
11. Okay
12. That’s Facts
13. Please
14. Up the Side (feat. Young Thug)
15. If You Want To
16. Rich Off Pain (feat. Rod Wave)
17. Make It Out
18. Bruised Up

