Trailer for Lil Dicky’s Dave Season 2 Teases Cameos from Doja Cat, Rae Sremmurd, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Watch

Dave returns June 16th on FXX

June 3, 2021 | 9:36pm ET

Lil Dicky’s character may not have finished an album in the trailer for Season 2 of Dave, but he does meet a wide variety of interesting people, including characters played by Doja Cat, Rae Sremmurd, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and more.

The fictionalized version of David “Lil Dicky” Burd ended Season 1 with a record deal, but by Season 2 the record itself is no closer to completion. Despite creating a document called “Song Ideas”, Dave is struggling creatively. As he explains, he’s “got a whole lot of other things going on: socially, professionally, borderline sexually.”

Still, being a rapper who doesn’t rap has its perks, as the trailer reveals. Dave hangs in the pool with bikini babes (Jenner, Bieber), exchanges flirty messages with another bombshell (Doja Cat), chills on music video sets with Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, and fan-splains basketball to Hall of Famer Abdul-Jabbar. Check it out below.

Dave returns June 16th on FXX. Previously, the show teased cameos by Kevin Hart, Lil Nas X, J Balvin, Benny Blanco, Lil Yachty, and more.

