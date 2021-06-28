Lil Nas X Performs “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” at 2021 BET Awards: Watch

The last time Lil Nas X took to a nationally televised stage, the viral rapper went viral for all the wrong reasons when his pants ripped during his Saturday Night Live performance. Thankfully, he was safe from a repeat wardrobe malfunction during his appearance on Sunday night’s BET Awards.

The chart-topping rapper may have not been up for any awards during Culture’s Biggest Night, but he delivered the goods with a streamy performance of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, which culminated with a long kiss with one of his backing dancers. Watch the replay below.

Next up for Lil Nas X is a cameo appearance on the hit FXX series Dave. Season 2 of Lil Dicky’s comedy is also set to feature appearances from Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, Benny Blanco, and others.

Lil Nas X performs “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name,” and pays homage to Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” at the 2021 #BETAwards

pic.twitter.com/N7E8vq18tD Related Video — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) June 28, 2021