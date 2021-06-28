Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lil Nas X Performs “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” at 2021 BET Awards: Watch

Culminating with a long kiss with one of his backing dancers

lil nas x Montero (Call Me By Your Name) bet awards 2021
Lil Nas X performs at the 2021 BET Awards
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 27, 2021 | 10:25pm ET

    The last time Lil Nas X took to a nationally televised stage, the viral rapper went viral for all the wrong reasons when his pants ripped during his Saturday Night Live performance. Thankfully, he was safe from a repeat wardrobe malfunction during his appearance on Sunday night’s BET Awards.

    The chart-topping rapper may have not been up for any awards during Culture’s Biggest Night, but he delivered the goods with a streamy performance of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, which culminated with a long kiss with one of his backing dancers. Watch the replay below.

    Next up for Lil Nas X is a cameo appearance on the hit FXX series Dave. Season 2 of Lil Dicky’s comedy is also set to feature appearances from Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, Benny Blanco, and others.

     

Latest Stories

Bruno Mars Anderson Paak Silk Sonic Bet Awards

Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Perform "Leave the Door Open" at BET Awards: Watch

June 27, 2021

Tyler the Creator BET Awards

Tyler, The Creator Performs "LUMBERJACK" at 2021 BET Awards: Watch

June 27, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion Performs "Thot Shot" Live for First Time at BET Awards: Watch

June 27, 2021

Cardi B pregnant BET Awards

Cardi B Reveals She is Pregnant During Surprise Performance at BET Awards

and June 27, 2021

 

Bruce Springsteen on Broadway

Bruce Springsteen Jokes About DWI Arrest: "An Act So Heinous That it Offended the Entire Fuckin' United States!"

June 27, 2021

Ex-Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger dies

R.I.P. Johnny Solinger, Ex-Skid Row Singer Dies at 55

June 26, 2021

Geese Share Punky Debut Single "Disco": Stream

June 26, 2021

beabadoobee performs last night on earth on the tonight show starring jimmy fallon simon pegg

beabadoobee Performs "Last Day On Earth" on Fallon: Watch

June 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lil Nas X Performs "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" at 2021 BET Awards: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale