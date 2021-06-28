Menu
Lil Nas X Claps Back at Trolls Complaining About His Kiss at the BET Awards

Some viewers weren't happy with Lil Nas X's 2021 BET Awards performance, but the artist was more than ready to respond

lil nas x claps back bet awards kiss trolls emasculating
BET Awards (BET)
June 28, 2021 | 4:59pm ET

    Talking shit to Lil Nas X on the internet is like scuba diving to kill the shark in Jaws. The man memed his way to superstardom, promoting the hell out of “Old Town Road” until it blew up on TikTok, and so when trolls took issue with his same-sex kiss at the BET Awards, Lil Nas X was more than ready.

    The steamy moment came during a performance of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, a song about the joys of gay sex that peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The set was inspired by African royalty, and climaxed with the singer locking lips with one of his male dancers. This led some viewers to complain on Twitter, and if you’ve been following Lil Nas X for any length of time, you could almost hear the Jaws theme starting up.

    One user criticized his clothes, writing, “This will cause other little boys that admire him to dress this way for free and I hate seeing men emasculated…”  Nas enthusiastically agreed. “We causing the emasculation of men all 2021,” he wrote, along with emojis for devils, ice-cold, and keeping it 100. 

    Another person who fancied themselves a student of history complained about Nas’ depictions of African culture, demanding that he “RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS.”  The songwriter replied, “y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture.” Spoiler alert: it did.

    When one parenting expert whined that kids were watching, Lil Nas X sniffed back, “that’s not my problem, stop letting ur kids watch the bet awards nigga put on cocomelon.” The whole experience seemed draining; in a moment of exasperation, Nas, asked, “like the song is literally about gay sex what y’all want me to do play the piano while baking a cake?”

    But he also took time to be honest with his fans. One watcher accused him of being, “so insecure about your sexuality you’re over compensating.” Here, Lil Nas X dropped his comment warrior mask and got real. “you’re right,” he wrote, “i am insecure about my sexuality. i still have a long way to go. i’ve never denied that. when you’re conditioned by society to hate yourself your entire life it takes a lot of unlearning. which is exactly why i do what i do.” Check out a collection of his responses below.

    Earlier this year, Lil Nas X debuted his new song “Sun Goes Down” and soldiered on past a wardrobe malfunction to make his SNL debut.

