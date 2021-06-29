Lil Nas X Announces Debut Album Montero

Lil Nas X has finally announced his debut album, Montero. The rapper and singer shared the news on Tuesday via Twitter, simply stating that the project is “coming soon!”

As usual, the meme king made the reveal in a unique way. Spoofing the opening to Marvel movies, Lil Nas X introduced Montero with a cinematic album trailer containing clips from his videos for “Old Town Road”, “Panini”, “Holiday”, and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”. It also includes a snippet of an unreleased song, in which Lil Nas raps, “Couple Grammys on him/ Couple plaques, eh, that’s a fact.” Check out the Montero album trailer below.

Following the record-breaking success of “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas dropped his debut EP, 7, in June 2019. Since returning in November 2020 with “Holiday”, Nas has been a renewed target for conservative critics. His “Montero” video and “Satan shoe” caused a fair amount of pearl clutching, while his same-sex kiss at the BET Awards on Sunday night was catnip for homophobic trolls. Lil Nas X released “Sun Goes Down” in late May.

